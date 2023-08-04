Alberta animal shelter needs help with these kitties that "wobble and tremble" (VIDEO)

An animal shelter in Alberta is pleading for the public’s help in getting to the bottom of why two kitties in its care have “wobbled and trembled” since they first arrived.

The Drumheller & District Humane Society says the two cats, named Earl and Simba, were born into its care, and ever since they have been a little different.

“Earl and Simba have wobbled and trembled since their first days with us and it’s been a long process of elimination to figure out what’s wrong,” the society stated on its Facebook page.

At first, it was thought distemper was the cause of the shaking and both were treated for it, however, nothing changed.

The society then tried treating the pair for toxoplasma, which also heeded no results.

“These little guys kept shaking and stumbling, but still had so much love to give,” it added.

The society is now considering the possibility of cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition in which the cerebellum is smaller or not completely developed. This condition isn’t painful, it just makes day-to-day tasks and mobility a little more challenging for these kitties.

“The issue with CH is that it cannot be detected through routine lab tests, and must be diagnosed using a process of elimination or, in some cases, an MRI scan,” the society said.

The shelter would like to try and see if a possible CH diagnosis is in the cards, but to do that, it will cost between $400 and $600 to cover the initial exam and assessment, blood collection and general panel, and factoring in the possibility of a special Uveitis Lab test, which is sometimes used in these situations.

“We’d love to take them up on their offer to check these guys over, and we’d love it even more if we could alleviate some of the costs,” the shelter added.