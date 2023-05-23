Canadian country music lovers rejoice! Pentiction is hosting some of the best voices in country music this summer at the fourth annual 97 South Song Sessions — bringing you the stories behind the songs that you love.

Starting Thursday, July 20 and running until Saturday, July 22, the series of intimate, in-the-round acoustic performances is putting a spotlight on Nashville this year. Beyond the performances, these artists are coming together to share the creative journey that inspired their hit songs.

The main stage is filled with award-winning songwriters like Jamie O’Neal, Lee Thomas Miller, Paul Brandt, and Wendell Mobley — with the whole weekend being hosted by Grammy award-winning songwriter Tim Nichols.

If you’ve ever wanted to get a sneak peek at the makings of your favourite songs, these intimate performances will vary between humorous and touching — and are promising to be an unforgettable night of music.

The weekend also has a Discovery Series matinee programmed for Saturday, July 22, featuring up-and-coming artists like Teigen Gayse, Cole Bradley, Dan Davidson, and Sykamore discussing their careers and songwriting processes.

Want to get an even more intimate experience? VIP Passes for the event will give you access to all these sessions, plus exclusive events like the Thursday Night launch party and the Storyteller Icon Event featuring an interactive Q&A with iconic songwriter, Rik Emmett from the band Triumph, which was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

VIP passes also get you discounted room rate at Penticton Lakeside Resort, which will give you easy access to the venue.

Tickets are selling fast, with the Friday main stage show already sold out. So book your tickets now on their website to get up close and personal with some of your favourite artists.

When: Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22

Where: Penticton Trade & Convention Centre — 273 Power Street, Penticton, BC

Tickets: Tickets are available now online, with prices between $20, $97, and $325 (for VIP), plus fees.