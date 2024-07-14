9 fun things to do in Calgary this week: July 15 to 19

Just because the Stampede is over doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of other ways to get out and enjoy the summer in Calgary this week!

From a couple of invigorating yoga classes (with a twist), to a western showdown and even a beehive tour there are so many fun and unique things to do in Calgary this week.

Rooftop yoga

What: The only thing better than a fun yoga session is yoga with a view! Join rooftop yoga at High Park for a special evening session where you can get your shavasanas on surrounded by the glow of the sunset.

When: July 15

Where: High Park – 340 10th Avenue SW

Price: $25 plus fees can be purchased online here

Bend and Brews

What: If you prefer your yoga with beers, you might want to check this event out instead (or in addition to) rooftop yoga.

When: July 17 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Brewsters – 755 Lake Bonavista Drive Southeast

Price: $20 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Honey Bee Hive Tours

What: Learn all about the secret life of bees with our Honey Bee Hive Tours. Put on a beekeeping suit and bring home your very own piece of honeycomb!

When: July 16 from 6 to 8 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Price: Tickets are available to purchase online here

Showdown at Heritage Park

What: If you want to tap into the local Western historical roots, Heritage Park has a super fun new event you have to check out. Complete with a cowboy buffet and western entertainment, this is a true Calgary adventure.

When: July 19 from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Price: Adults are $120 plus GST, and kids are $84.95 plus GST and can be purchased online here

Try a European-inspired staycation

If you had your heart set on a European vacation this summer but just couldn’t afford one, there are some really fun things around the city that will make you feel like you’re anywhere from the UK to the French Riviera. We’ve got a list of local European-inspired dates to spice up your summer.

Crafts and Community at the Confluence

What: Hang out with a group of crafty people (and don’t forget to bring a project with you)! Tickets include complimentary snacks with alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

When: July 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $10, and you can register online here

Visit Calaway Park

What: If you find yourself longing for the rides on the midway, don’t worry! Calgary has its very own permanent amusement park, and rides are included in admission. Head down to Calaway Park this week for some sweet treats and whirls on the roller coaster.

When: Daily from 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Regular admission at the gate is $51.95, but if you visit after 2 pm, you can get in for a reduced rate of $35.95. You can also buy tickets for a reduced rate of $41 ahead of time online here.

Friends mash-up dinner theatre

What: What’s better than Friends? Friends with Ace Ventura (and a tasty dinner) thrown in the mix! The show description reads: “Once upon a time in a long-ago age called the 1990’s there were six Friends. They lived, they laughed, and they cried as they frolicked in their far-off kingdom of New York City. We, the people of the world, sat witness weekly to all their antics, all their hijinks, all their stories… except one!”

When: June 8 to August 10

Where: Jubilation Dinner Theatre – 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets are $44.95 for children and $75.95 for adults and can be purchased online here

Kick back and enjoy an ice cream at a new spot in Inglewood

What: There’s a new one-stop shop for ice cream and novelty outdoor items, and it’s the perfect summer escape in Calgary. Check it out for yourself this week and enjoy a cold ice cream cone on the cute and trendy patio.