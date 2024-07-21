8 amazing things to do in Calgary this week: July 22 to 26

This week was made for music lovers, with a big annual festival returning to Calgary and some free live music events worth checking out in the evenings.

From Folk Fest to the first Beavertails location opening in Calgary, here are all the best things to do around the city this week.

Folk Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Folk Music Festival (@calgaryfolkfest)

What: Folk Fest is one of the biggest music festivals in Calgary, and it’s coming to Calgary this week! With names like Ben Howard, Booker T, and the Cowboy Junkies already set to perform, you won’t want to miss its 45th year.

When: July 25 to 28

Where: Prince’s Island Park

Tickets: Tickets are between $80 and $90 for single-day tickets and $235 for the full festival pass. You can purchase them online here

Try BeaverTails in Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeaverTails (@beavertails)

Fans of the iconic Beavertail dessert no longer have to make the journey to Banff to indulge. Calgary’s first Beavertail location just opened, and we can’t wait!

Catch the Little Women Broadway musical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosebud Theatre (@rosebudtheatre)

What: Catch one of North America’s most iconic classic novels, Little Women, on the stage this weekend at Rosebud Theatre. It’s a full date night out, complete with a buffet, in a cute rural town just outside of Calgary.

When: June 7 to August 31, Wednesday through Saturday

Where: Rosebud Opera House – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud

Price: Ranging from $68 to $96 and can be purchased online here

Music in the Plaza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Every Wednesday until the end of August, Heritage Park is offering free music in the Plaza. You’ll find some tasty snacks too! For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!

When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Music in the Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noble Arrow (@noblearrow)

What: If you can’t make it to Heritage Park on Wednesday, Quinterra Legacy Gardens is Calgary’s first fully dedicated music garden and performance space. It offers free live shows on Thursdays this summer! Bring your lawn chairs and a cool beverage and relax while enjoying some delightful music.

When: Thursdays from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Quinterra Legacy Garden

Showdown at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: If you want to tap into the local Western historical roots, Heritage Park has a super fun new event you have to check out. Complete with a cowboy buffet and western entertainment, this is a true Calgary adventure.

When: July 26 from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Price: Adults are $120 plus GST, and kids are $84.95 plus GST and can be purchased online here

Visit Calaway Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calaway Park (@calawaypark)

What: If you don’t feel like waiting in line for rides (sometimes for hours) at the Calgary Stampede, that doesn’t mean you can’t get your adrenaline pumping elsewhere! Calaway Park will probably be a whole lot less busy than usual and definitely less crowded than the grounds. Another bonus? You can hop on all your favourite rides included in the price of admission!

When: Daily from 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Regular admission at the gate is $51.95, but if you visit after 2 pm, you can get in for a reduced rate of $35.95. You can also buy tickets for a reduced rate of $41 ahead of time online here.

Friends mash-up dinner theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: What’s better than Friends? Friends with Ace Ventura (and a tasty dinner) thrown in the mix! The show description reads: “Once upon a time in a long-ago age called the 1990’s there were six Friends. They lived, they laughed, and they cried as they frolicked in their far-off kingdom of New York City. We, the people of the world, sat witness weekly to all their antics, all their hijinks, all their stories… except one!”

When: June 8 to August 10

Where: Jubilation Dinner Theatre – 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets are $44.95 for children and $75.95 for adults and can be purchased online here