Calgary is getting its first licensed 7-Eleven

After the success of its other licensed restaurants in Alberta, 7-Eleven is bringing one to Calgary for the first time.

Now if you are of age, you can enjoy some beer or wine with your food at the location at 3455 Douglasdale Boulevard SE.

The ninth licensed location in the province will be operating from 11 am to 11 pm daily with both dine-in and take-out. Those looking for a boozy beverage can enjoy a chilled beer, with local craft products, as well as a variety of wines, and coolers.

This is the latest expansion for the restaurant that has been focusing on fresh and prepared foods.

The menu includes Crispy Classic Chicken wings, strips, sandwiches, and potato wedges along with pizza available 24/7, Big Bite Hotdogs, hot and cold sandwiches, crispy taquitos, and a whole lot more.

“We’re thrilled to bring our licensed restaurant format to Calgary to help our patrons in their busy lives,” said Marc Goodman, vice president and general manager, 7-Eleven Canada. “Fresh and prepared foods and beverages are an important part of our business strategy and we’re proud to make investments that create new jobs and contribute to the economy.”

All staff who handle alcohol are ProServe trained.