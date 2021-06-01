25 Calgary communities will have photo radar this June

The City of Calgary has released the locations where photo radar will be in effect for the month of June.

To address community needs, the Calgary Police Service has announced that mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

This June, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following Calgary communities:

Acadia

Beddington

Brentwood

Bridlewood

Canyon Meadows

Cedarbrae

Cranston

Crescent Heights

Douglasdale/Douglasglen

Dover

Evergreen

Falconridge

Forest Lawn Industrial

Glendale

Haysboro

Huntington Hills

Lake Bonavista

Monterey Park

Queensland

Richmond

Signal Hill

Stoney Industrial Park

Upper Mount Royal

West Hillhurst

Woodbine

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints. “These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others,” said the Calgary Police Service in a news release.

In addition to photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering an intersection through all phases of a traffic signal, including red lights.

Speeding fines for vehicles going through green and yellow lights reflect how above the speed limit cars are travelling. Going 50 km/hr or more over the limit will land a driver in front of a judge.

“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” said the Calgary Police Service.