Here is what kind of house or condo $1 million can buy you in Calgary

One million dollars isn’t what it used to be when you are looking for a house or condo in Calgary, but it is still a lot.

According to Royal LePage, the average million-dollar home in Calgary is 3.1 bedrooms, 2.8 bathrooms, and 2,242 square feet of living space, 479 square feet more than the national average.

Royal LePage realtor Doug Cabral says the perception of housing prices in Calgary and what $1 million can get you depends on where you are coming from.

“Anyone who’s coming to Calgary, they are absolutely blown away by what you can get for a million dollars here. Whereas Calgarians that are moving within Calgary, they do not believe that you can get that much for a million dollars here,” he says. “And so it’s funny, the two different versions that I get from people migrating here versus people moving from within the city.”

He says in Calgary, $1 million will get you nicer finishes, more square footage, and less of a commute.

So, let’s take a look at the type of house or condo you can get in Calgary for $1 million.

This stunning house in Altadore has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and is $973,919. It features a lot of natural light and has a number of updated features.

Once you walk inside you’ll see an open concept with 10-foot ceilings, hand-scraped hardwood, upgraded lighting fixtures & fresh neutral paint. The dining room is perfect for hosting with food from the updated kitchen that features new stainless-steel appliances and repainted custom cabinetry.

The primary bedroom has a gas fireplace, a sound system with ceiling speakers, a walk-in closet with built-ins, and a jewellery cabinet. The ensuite features custom cabinetry, double sinks, a granite countertop, a heated floor, a steam shower, a rain shower, a skylight, and a jetted tub with a fireplace that is perfect for relaxing! The house features two more large bedrooms and a four-piece bath. The basement offers upgraded carpeting, heated floors, a rec room, and another bedroom.

When you head outside, there is an extended patio/living area with new aggregate stone pavers and poured cement pad extension. There is also a pergola and outdoor gas BBQ line for perfect summer meals!

So that is a $1 million house. Here is what $1 million can get you in the condo world in Calgary.

This condo is $949,000 in Eau Claire and comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This complex has great management that will do routine checks on your unit if you are off travelling. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac exclusive to this luxurious building, Point on the Bow offers 24/7 concierge service, a car wash bay, an indoor pool, a steam room, a gym, and a social room.

You’ll get unobstructed panoramic river and city views through the floor-to-ceiling windows in this 1709 sq foot two-bedroom and den executive unit. The open plan offers stunning hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and access to one of your two balconies. The kitchen features granite countertops, cherry wood cabinetry, an eat-up bar, and stainless appliances with a built-in oven and gas range.

This features two spacious bedrooms plus a den/office that sits between the two bedrooms for added separation. The primary suite is perfect for relaxation with the oversized room with another gas fireplace, its own private balcony, a walk-in closet, and a five-piece ensuite, which includes two sinks, granite countertops, a built-in deep soaker tub, and a spacious shower with bench.