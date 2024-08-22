Victoria pub says new system caused tipping backlash

A Victoria pub says a built-in feature on its new POS system is the result of spicy discussion online.

A representative for Spinnakers pub told Daily Hive that the restaurant had recently switched to a new point-of-sale system, Clover, which has its own tipping prompts.

On the r/VictoriaBC subreddit, the user r/coyotetime posted that after ordering two chocolates from Spinnakers’ takeout cafe, they were prompted twice for a tip. “Stay classy, Spinnakers,” the post read.

According to Spinnakers, the pub has “nothing to do with adding this language to the payment devices and unfortunately do[es] not have any control to remove it either.”

Many other commenters chimed in, and so far, the post has prompted lengthy discussions about tipping culture in general.

“Just got back from Europe where [t]ipping is not a thing and taxes are built into the price. The price you see is the price you pay,” said r/CapedCauliflower.

“We are coming back feeling robbed in North America.”

Spinnakers said it received a one-star Google reviews due to the confusion. The pub intends to change the tipping back to how it was before the system change, but it cannot be removed neither by them nor Clover.

Over the last few years, many conversations have popped up online where Canadians who tip, as well as those in “tippable” jobs, have gotten candid about the practice.

According to a 2024 survey by Hardbacon, a personal finance app, a lot of Canadians have simply had enough when it comes to tipping.

Among the Canadians who took part in the survey, 65% said they only tipped because the payment machine prompted them to. Additionally, 62% said they felt pressured into giving larger tips because of the choices presented by the credit/debit machines, which at most establishments now often start at over 15%.

Many Canadians have recently said they support eliminating the practice altogether.

