EventsSummer

8 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: September 6 to 8

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Sep 6 2024, 4:49 pm
8 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: September 6 to 8
@greatcanadianbeerfest/Instagram | @esqribs/Instagram

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend in Victoria filled with lively block parties, festive fall fairs, and a Charlie XCX-themed dance party that will keep you dancing all night long!

From patio parties and beer fests to Latin beats and headbanging, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss out — check out eight of the city’s must-attend events this weekend!

Great Canadian Beer Fest


Craft brewers from across Canada and the Pacific Northwest will gather at Topaz Park for a weekend of tastings and showcases. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover your new favourite brewery and sample exciting brews. Plus, there are a variety of entry and drink ticket packages available for you to choose from.

Where: Topaz Park
When: Friday from 4 to 9 pm; and Saturday from noon to 5 pm
Tickets: $25 entry; various drink ticket packages

Esquimalt Ribfest

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esquimalt Ribfest (@esqribs)


Grab your bibs: Esquimalt Ribfest is bringing BBQ back to Bullen Park this Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8, and proceeds will go towards an all-weather playing field.

Where: Bullen Park — 527 Fraser Street, Esquimalt
When: Friday, September 6; from 11 am to 10 pm
Tickets: Free!

Whistle Buoy x Club Loading Patio Day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Club Loading (@club_loading)


DJs, craft beer, and sunshine on the patio in Market Square — if there ever were a sign that summer ain’t over, it’s this Saturday’s event at Whistle Buoy. There will be food trucks, too!

Where: Market Square, Victoria
When: Saturday, September 7; from 4 to 10 pm
Tickets: $10 at the door

Columbia Rumba Night Party


Authentic Columbian dance and music takes over the Victoria Event Centre with special guest DJs from the homeland too!

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
When: Friday, September 6; from 9 pm to 2 am
Tickets: $22.73, plus fees

Club XCX 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Capital Ballroom (@capitalballrm)

There’s a Charli XCX dance party at Capital Ballroom. Enjoy your brat summer to the soundtrack of Charli XCX, Slayyyter, Shygirl, SOPHIE, 100 gecs, and more.

When: Saturday, September 7; doors at 9 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets$20 online

Fernwood Block Party 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Unofficial (@olliehappyness)


Local psych-funk rockers Downtown Mischief are putting on a block party in Fernwood on Scott Street this Saturday featuring a clothing swap, a petting zoo, and local bands such as the Baan Baans, the Bankes Brothers, and Posh Coat.

When: Saturday, September 7; noon to 9 pm
Where: 2546 Scott Street, Victoria
Tickets: By donation

Sooke Fall Fair 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sooke Fall Fair (@sookefallfair)

The Sooke Fall Fair is back and ready to celebrate the region’s best crops of the summer. Enjoy food trucks, games, and music all weekend!

Where: Sooke Community Hall — 2037 Shields Road, Sooke
When: September 7 and 8
Tickets: Free!

Pony Gold at Wheelies Motorcycle Club

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pony Gold (@ponygoldband)

It’ll be a night of soulful folk with country music local band Pony Gold at Wheelies Motorcycle Club this Friday evening.

Where: 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria
When: Friday, September 6; starts at 6 pm
Tickets$30 online

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook

Ryan is the Staff Writer for Daily Hive Victoria. He is an award-nominated journalist with bylines in publications such as VICE World News, Capital Daily, and the Globe and Mail, with appearances on Real Talk with Ryan Jespersen and The Big Story. This past summer, he hosted and produced his own television show for OPTIK TV. Catch him at the centre of all things fun and food in Victoria and around Vancouver Island.

+ Listed
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop