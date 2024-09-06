8 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: September 6 to 8

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend in Victoria filled with lively block parties, festive fall fairs, and a Charlie XCX-themed dance party that will keep you dancing all night long!

From patio parties and beer fests to Latin beats and headbanging, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss out — check out eight of the city’s must-attend events this weekend!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GreatCanadianBeerFest (@greatcanadianbeerfest)



Craft brewers from across Canada and the Pacific Northwest will gather at Topaz Park for a weekend of tastings and showcases. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover your new favourite brewery and sample exciting brews. Plus, there are a variety of entry and drink ticket packages available for you to choose from.

Where: Topaz Park

When: Friday from 4 to 9 pm; and Saturday from noon to 5 pm

Tickets: $25 entry; various drink ticket packages

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esquimalt Ribfest (@esqribs)



Grab your bibs: Esquimalt Ribfest is bringing BBQ back to Bullen Park this Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8, and proceeds will go towards an all-weather playing field.

Where: Bullen Park — 527 Fraser Street, Esquimalt

When: Friday, September 6; from 11 am to 10 pm

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club Loading (@club_loading)



DJs, craft beer, and sunshine on the patio in Market Square — if there ever were a sign that summer ain’t over, it’s this Saturday’s event at Whistle Buoy. There will be food trucks, too!

Where: Market Square, Victoria

When: Saturday, September 7; from 4 to 10 pm

Tickets: $10 at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Viva La Fiesta (@victoriavivalafiesta)



Authentic Columbian dance and music takes over the Victoria Event Centre with special guest DJs from the homeland too!

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Friday, September 6; from 9 pm to 2 am

Tickets: $22.73, plus fees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital Ballroom (@capitalballrm)

There’s a Charli XCX dance party at Capital Ballroom. Enjoy your brat summer to the soundtrack of Charli XCX, Slayyyter, Shygirl, SOPHIE, 100 gecs, and more.

When: Saturday, September 7; doors at 9 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $20 online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Unofficial (@olliehappyness)



Local psych-funk rockers Downtown Mischief are putting on a block party in Fernwood on Scott Street this Saturday featuring a clothing swap, a petting zoo, and local bands such as the Baan Baans, the Bankes Brothers, and Posh Coat.

When: Saturday, September 7; noon to 9 pm

Where: 2546 Scott Street, Victoria

Tickets: By donation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sooke Fall Fair (@sookefallfair)

The Sooke Fall Fair is back and ready to celebrate the region’s best crops of the summer. Enjoy food trucks, games, and music all weekend!

Where: Sooke Community Hall — 2037 Shields Road, Sooke

When: September 7 and 8

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pony Gold (@ponygoldband)

It’ll be a night of soulful folk with country music local band Pony Gold at Wheelies Motorcycle Club this Friday evening.

Where: 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria

When: Friday, September 6; starts at 6 pm

Tickets: $30 online