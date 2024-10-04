7 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: October 4 to 6

Get ready for an action-packed weekend filled with everything from wine festivals and comedy shows to fall markets and Oktoberfest celebrations!

Whether you’re looking for laughs, delicious food, or unique finds, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Check out these nine fantastic events happening this weekend.

The VICWF will take place on October 4 and 5 at the Victoria Conference Centre, where you can wet your palate with your choice of 367 wines from 113 wineries across 18 countries.

When: Friday, October 4 to Saturday, October 5

Where: Victoria Conference Centre — 720 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: Between $52 to $218, available online

Oceanview Estates welcomes you to explore their famous Corn Maze, complete with stunning ocean views! Wander through twists and turns, find your way to the pumpkin patch, and enjoy a fun fall outing for all ages.

Where: Oceanview Estates

When: Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 6, from 10 am to 6 pm

Tickets: $10-$37; Event link

One of the UK’s biggest comedy exports, Russell Howard returns to Canada after a sold-out world tour. Don’t miss your chance to catch this hilarious comedian live at McPherson Playhouse!

Where: McPherson Playhouse

When: Saturday, October 5

Tickets: $46+; Event link

Enjoy a hilarious night of stand-up comedy featuring a talented lineup of comedians! Set in the vibrant atmosphere of The Rebel Garage, this show guarantees non-stop laughs and great entertainment.

Where: 1 Burnside Rd West, Saanich

When: Friday, October 4, 8 pm to 11 pm

Tickets: $23; Event link

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Victoria with traditional German fare and lively entertainment! Tickets include a classic German meal, a drink ticket, and live music from the local band Bučan Bučan.

Where: Oaklands Community Centre, Victoria

When: Saturday, October 5, from 5:30 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $38; Event link

Celebrate the fall season with a day of local produce, artisanal goods, delicious food, and family-friendly activities! Connect with the Vic West community while supporting local farmers and vendors. A full list of vendors is available on the Vic West Instagram.

Where: 521 Craigflower Road, Victoria

When: Saturday, October 5, 11 am to 3 pm

Tickets: Free entry; Event link

Hosted by the hilarious Emily Woods, this all-girls comedy show will have you rolling with laughter. Featuring Brittany Lyseng, Julya Van Der Sloot, and Lena Mutafov, it’s a night of non-stop entertainment at The Mint!

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Friday, October 4; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $15-$20; Event link