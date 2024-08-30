8 awesome events in Victoria this Labour Day long weekend

The weather forecast for this Labour Day long weekend in Victoria is shaping up to be absolutely stellar, which is great with all of these exciting events lined up.

From theatre performances to live music to a BC Lions game, this weekend looks special!

Check out the full list of awesome events below.

There are so many incredible shows happening this week at nine different venues. World-class performances at a bargain price! The arts are thriving, and you deserve to see them at Fringe.

Where: Venues across Victoria

When: August 21 to September 1

Tickets: Prices vary; see programming here

All week, different painting and art events, as well as a tour of brand-new murals all around Esquimalt, will be happening. Click this link to see the map.

Where: Various streets around Esquimalt

When: August 18 to September 2

Tickets: Free!

Victoria will experience a three-day football event leading up to the Lions/Redblack game. The three-day event will feature an appearance by the Grey Cup, musical entertainment, food and beverages, and meet-and-greet sessions with players from the Lions and Redblacks.

Where: Ship’s Point Inner Harbour

When: Friday, August 30, from noon to 7 pm

Tickets: Free; RSVP here

The Backyard Watch Party will feature live entertainment from the Uproar Dance team, food and drinks, and a large screen for watching the game. It will allow you to watch the game with other BC Lions fans and experience an atmosphere similar to one at the actual game. Buy tickets here.

Where: 2275 Quadra Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, August 31

Tickets: $28 online

Catch the Andrew Greenwood Quartet at Pagliacci’s on August 31 at 10:15 pm. They’ll be performing music by Stanley Turrentine, Eddie Harris, and original compositions by the band.

Where: 1011 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, August 31; starts at 10:15 pm

Tickets: Free!

Celebrate 12 years of Moon Under Water with live music in the parking lot, a BBQ, a dog station with free dog beer on tap, and more. The Beer Zamboni will be on-site, and the full menu will be available inside, offering plenty of food and beverage options.

Where: 350 Bay Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, August 31; all day

Tickets: Cover by donation

It’s a day full of awesome cover bands, including Bowie, The Hip, CCR, and Tom Petty, and it’s all at Starlight Stadium in Langford this Saturday.

Where: Starlight Stadium, Langford

When: Saturday, August 31; starts at 1 pm

Tickets: $60 for adult; $25 for child

Grab your friends and sing along to your favourite pop punk anthems, plus new original music from local bands and a special touring guest band.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Sunday, September 1; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $20 presale from the bands or Cavity Curiosity Shop; $25 at the door