9 spooky events in Victoria this week: October 21 to 25

This week, Victoria is bursting with Halloween-themed events, and we’re in luck — Halloween falling midweek means even more spooky celebrations to enjoy! From eerie drag shows to pumpkin-filled fun, the city is offering something for every ghoul and goblin. Plus, don’t miss your final chance to catch the magic at the Victoria Event Centre before it closes its doors.

Check out seven awesome and spooky events in Victoria below.

Atomic Vaudeville’s CRONE-O-PHOBIA View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atomic Vaudeville (@atomicvaudeville) Victoria’s cult-favourite performance troupe Atomic Vaudeville presents CRONE-O-PHOBIA, a Halloween Spectravaganza, at their new venue! Join them for a wild, witchy ride exploring aging, fear, and all things spooky, featuring Victoria’s own Wyrd Sisters. Expect cats, pig’s blood, and much more in this unforgettable show. When: Thursday, October 24 to Saturday, October 26; 7:30 pm

Where: Fellowship Hall behind First Met United, 932 Balmoral Road

Tickets: $35 online; VIP tables available for 4, 6, or 8 people Galey Farms’ Festival of Fear and Carnevil View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Galey Farms (@galey_farms) Galey Farm is your ultimate Halloween destination! Pumpkinfest offers fun for the whole family, with hay rides, U-pick pumpkins, train rides, and a classic corn maze. For those craving a spookier experience, the Festival of Fear has two main attractions: the Corn Maze of Horror and the Haunted House for kids in the Old West Town, plus the thrilling Crazy Train. While it’s family-friendly by day, things take a scarier turn at night. For the brave souls 13 and older, Carnevil features Victoria’s infamous 6,000 square foot Haunted House (PG13), complete with three Chicken Exits for those who can’t handle the terror! Pro tip: book your Carnevil ticket 60 to 90 minutes after your Festival of Fear slot. Enter if you dare! When: Now until October 31; pick your date here

Where: 4150 Blenkinsop Road, Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Event Centre (@victoriaeventcentre)

Head to Victoria Event Centre for a night of macabre music from goth rock, darkwave, industrial, and more. DJs Corvix, Craig Huxtable, Molly Pocket, and Mr. Zoth will have you dancing all night long. Don’t miss the costume contest at 10 pm for a spooky prize!

When: Friday, October 25; 8 pm (Costume contest at 10 pm)

Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $20 + fees; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheelies Motorcycles (@wheeliesmotorcycles)

Get ready for a freak blues Monster Mash at Wheelies Motorcycles with the legendary Oogie Boogie Caravan! Join them for a wild night of music, Halloween potatoes, and good vibes with enthusiastic hosts. Wax up those dancing boots, and come rock the night away!

When: Friday, October 25; 8 pm to 2 am

Where: Wheelies Motorcycles, 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: $15 online or at the door; get them here

Calling all shower singers and pop music lovers! Join the All Together Now Drop-in Choir as they sing Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” in simple harmony, along with some other fun pop classics. A perfect way to start your week on a high note!

When: Monday, October 21; Doors at 7 pm, singing at 7:30 pm

Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $15 Adults, $7.50 Under 18; register here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by READY, SET, SOUND! (@readysetsoundpresents)

Join the Victoria Event Centre for one last hoorah with Hot Local Singles and Ready, Set, Sound! It’s the VEC’s Last [Band] Stand before they close, so don’t miss this emotional night of live music in the heart of Victoria.

When: Wednesday, October 23; doors at 8 pm, Music at 8:30 pm

Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $15 advance, $20 door; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slaysian (@slaysianevents)

Victoria, get ready for a night of spooky, glittery, and gag-worthy performances as Vancouver’s all-Asian drag show Slaysian takes the stage! Featuring a sickening cast of drag entertainers showcasing Asian excellence, this is an evening you don’t want to miss!

When: Thursday, October 24; doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad street, Victoria

Tickets: $20 advance, $25 door; get them here