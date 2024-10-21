9 spooky events in Victoria this week: October 21 to 25

This week, Victoria is bursting with Halloween-themed events, and we’re in luck — Halloween falling midweek means even more spooky celebrations to enjoy!
From eerie drag shows to pumpkin-filled fun, the city is offering something for every ghoul and goblin. Plus, don’t miss your final chance to catch the magic at the Victoria Event Centre before it closes its doors.
Atomic Vaudeville’s CRONE-O-PHOBIA
View this post on Instagram
Victoria’s cult-favourite performance troupe Atomic Vaudeville presents CRONE-O-PHOBIA, a Halloween Spectravaganza, at their new venue! Join them for a wild, witchy ride exploring aging, fear, and all things spooky, featuring Victoria’s own Wyrd Sisters. Expect cats, pig’s blood, and much more in this unforgettable show.
When: Thursday, October 24 to Saturday, October 26; 7:30 pm
Where: Fellowship Hall behind First Met United, 932 Balmoral Road
Tickets: $35 online; VIP tables available for 4, 6, or 8 people
Galey Farms’ Festival of Fear and Carnevil
View this post on Instagram
When: Now until October 31; pick your date here
Where: 4150 Blenkinsop Road, Victoria
GOTH NITE: HALLOWS
View this post on Instagram
Head to Victoria Event Centre for a night of macabre music from goth rock, darkwave, industrial, and more. DJs Corvix, Craig Huxtable, Molly Pocket, and Mr. Zoth will have you dancing all night long. Don’t miss the costume contest at 10 pm for a spooky prize!
When: Friday, October 25; 8 pm (Costume contest at 10 pm)
Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $20 + fees; get them here
Oogie Boogie Get Down
View this post on Instagram
Get ready for a freak blues Monster Mash at Wheelies Motorcycles with the legendary Oogie Boogie Caravan! Join them for a wild night of music, Halloween potatoes, and good vibes with enthusiastic hosts. Wax up those dancing boots, and come rock the night away!
When: Friday, October 25; 8 pm to 2 am
Where: Wheelies Motorcycles, 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria
Tickets: $15 online or at the door; get them here
Drop-in Choir sings Chappell Roan
View this post on Instagram
Calling all shower singers and pop music lovers! Join the All Together Now Drop-in Choir as they sing Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” in simple harmony, along with some other fun pop classics. A perfect way to start your week on a high note!
When: Monday, October 21; Doors at 7 pm, singing at 7:30 pm
Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $15 Adults, $7.50 Under 18; register here
The VEC’s Last [Band] Stand
View this post on Instagram
Join the Victoria Event Centre for one last hoorah with Hot Local Singles and Ready, Set, Sound! It’s the VEC’s Last [Band] Stand before they close, so don’t miss this emotional night of live music in the heart of Victoria.
When: Wednesday, October 23; doors at 8 pm, Music at 8:30 pm
Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $15 advance, $20 door; get them here
Spooky Slaysian
View this post on Instagram
Victoria, get ready for a night of spooky, glittery, and gag-worthy performances as Vancouver’s all-Asian drag show Slaysian takes the stage! Featuring a sickening cast of drag entertainers showcasing Asian excellence, this is an evening you don’t want to miss!
When: Thursday, October 24; doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm
Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad street, Victoria
Tickets: $20 advance, $25 door; get them here