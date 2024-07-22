All of the food and shopping vendors coming to SoberFest next month

One of Victoria’s most popular summer events returns next month, and we’ve got a sneak peek at the lineup of vendors coming for the festivities.

The third annual SoberFest, organized by the ReWired Recovery Foundation, is happening at the Starlight Stadium on Saturday, August 3.

Music fans will want to check out the substance-free event, with performances by Swollen Members, Daniel Wesley, Merkules, and more.

And no summer festival is complete without delicious eats and great shopping.

In no particular order, here is a list of the food and shopping vendors at this year’s SoberFest.

Food vendors

Sidney Scones

Flavour Shaker Foods Inc.

Two J’s Smokehouse

The Ice Cream Truck

The Bannock Room

Greek n’ Go Foods Inc.

Layered By Lailaa

Candytime Victoria

Lexi’s Ice Cream and Treats

Shopping

Klone Creations

Wahkotowin Apparel

Creature Comfort Collective

Sunday Crush

As Seen On TV Company

FrammyCraft

Stillpoint Community Acupuncture

Victoria Women’s Transition House

Tiny Island Creations

Moon and Blade Jewelry

Sea-Enna West Coast Jewelry

Mystic Island Silverworks

Hope and Pride Beads

Dalyce Amelia Designs

Eternal Creations Alix

Orange You Chill CreationsMoss and Mica

Creating Freedom by Jen

Camas Lane Art and Photography

Nice Going Goods

Amy White’s Wares

Handcrafted by Kathy

Lineage natural cosmetics

Island Sisters Bodyworks

The entirely volunteer-driven festival’s proceeds are directed towards supporting individuals in accessing treatment programs on Vancouver Island. SoberFest’s organizer Mike Manhas told Daily Hive he has been able to send 42 people to recovery programs.

SoberFest, in part, provides a safe space for recovery and healing. This year will be the first time there will be a family area with a kids’ play zone, face painting and more. Children 12 and under are free to attend. To stay refreshed throughout the day, check out the SoberFest Lounge with a variety of non-alcoholic options or stop by the misting stations at Starlight Stadium.

When: August 3, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: 1089 Langford Parkway, Victoria

Tickets: $40 online, children 12 and under are free. You can also donate a ticket to someone in need for $25.

With files from Ryan Hook