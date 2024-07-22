All of the food and shopping vendors coming to SoberFest next month
One of Victoria’s most popular summer events returns next month, and we’ve got a sneak peek at the lineup of vendors coming for the festivities.
The third annual SoberFest, organized by the ReWired Recovery Foundation, is happening at the Starlight Stadium on Saturday, August 3.
Music fans will want to check out the substance-free event, with performances by Swollen Members, Daniel Wesley, Merkules, and more.
And no summer festival is complete without delicious eats and great shopping.
View this post on Instagram
In no particular order, here is a list of the food and shopping vendors at this year’s SoberFest.
Food vendors
- Sidney Scones
- Flavour Shaker Foods Inc.
- Two J’s Smokehouse
- The Ice Cream Truck
- The Bannock Room
- Greek n’ Go Foods Inc.
- Layered By Lailaa
- Candytime Victoria
- Lexi’s Ice Cream and Treats
Shopping
- Klone Creations
- Wahkotowin Apparel
- Creature Comfort Collective
- Sunday Crush
- As Seen On TV Company
- FrammyCraft
- Stillpoint Community Acupuncture
- Victoria Women’s Transition House
- Tiny Island Creations
- Moon and Blade Jewelry
- Sea-Enna West Coast Jewelry
- Mystic Island Silverworks
- Hope and Pride Beads
- Dalyce Amelia Designs
- Eternal Creations Alix
- Orange You Chill CreationsMoss and Mica
- Creating Freedom by Jen
- Camas Lane Art and Photography
- Nice Going Goods
- Amy White’s Wares
- Handcrafted by Kathy
- Lineage natural cosmetics
- Island Sisters Bodyworks
The entirely volunteer-driven festival’s proceeds are directed towards supporting individuals in accessing treatment programs on Vancouver Island. SoberFest’s organizer Mike Manhas told Daily Hive he has been able to send 42 people to recovery programs.
SoberFest, in part, provides a safe space for recovery and healing. This year will be the first time there will be a family area with a kids’ play zone, face painting and more. Children 12 and under are free to attend.
To stay refreshed throughout the day, check out the SoberFest Lounge with a variety of non-alcoholic options or stop by the misting stations at Starlight Stadium.
SoberFest 2024
When: August 3, 2024
Time: Noon to 7 pm
Where: 1089 Langford Parkway, Victoria
Tickets: $40 online, children 12 and under are free. You can also donate a ticket to someone in need for $25.
With files from Ryan Hook
Community Partnership Content