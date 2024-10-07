Record-breaking Royal Victoria Marathon closing major roadways this weekend

Thousands of runners are set to lace up their sneakers and hit the pavement for the Royal Victoria Marathon (RVM) this weekend, and commuters are being warned that traffic will be impacted in many parts of the city.

Celebrated as one of the largest annual sporting events on Vancouver Island, RVM will welcome over 12,000 participants and their supporters across several neighbourhoods on Thanksgiving weekend from October 11 to 13.

The Victoria Marathon Society has posted road closure information for all of the weekend events, including the 5K and Thrifty Foods Kids Run on Saturday and the 8K, Half-Marathon and Marathon happening on Sunday.

“We thank you for your patience on both Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13, as over 12,000 runners and walkers take to the streets of Victoria,” said the Victoria Marathon Society online.

Road closures will occur in Uplands, Oak Bay, Fairfield, James Bay, and Downtown Victoria. From Saturday to Sunday, the main venue area will be closed for infrastructure set-up, races, and takedown.

No parking is allowed on the race route, and on Sunday, police or traffic control professionals will be stationed on-site at major controlled route crossings.

Organizers added that times for Sunday road closures are approximate, but runners and walkers will be on the roads from 7:15 am to 3 pm.

Roads will reopen on a rolling basis after the last participant passes through and course infrastructure is removed.

“The Victoria Marathon Society, the organizers of the Royal Victoria Marathon, thank you very much for your understanding and for your support of all the volunteers and participants,” the society added online.

RVM’s marathon and half marathon sold out earliest in the event’s 44-year history in 2024. Registration spots are still available in the 8K, 5K, and Thrifty Foods Kids Run.

There will also be a free Race Expo on Friday and Saturday at the Victoria Conference Centre, Crystal Gardens, for participants and their friends, families and volunteers. Attendees will learn about fitness, health and lifestyle-related products and services while shopping for souvenir apparel, previous RVM shirts, and more.

For more information about the road closures, check out the full list and maps online.