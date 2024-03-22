CuratedOutdoorsPop Culture

City-wide scavenger hunt could win you FREE tickets to Rifflandia

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Mar 22 2024, 9:39 pm
City-wide scavenger hunt could win you FREE tickets to Rifflandia

Rifflandia has created a city-wide escapade, by scattering three sets of cherries throughout Victoria for locals to scavenge around and find for a chance to win a super pass to the September festival!

The rules are simple: keep a close watch on the daily clues posted on Rifflandia’s Instagram stories and find one of three sets of cherries scattered around Victoria.

The games have begun!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rifflandia Festival (@rifflandia)

There are three opportunities to win, and the contest closes on Friday, March 29. Winners will be announced shortly thereafter. There is no cash value attached to the tickets.

So, gather your wits, lace up your shoes, and get cherry-picking!

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
+ Pop Culture
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop