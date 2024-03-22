City-wide scavenger hunt could win you FREE tickets to Rifflandia

Rifflandia has created a city-wide escapade, by scattering three sets of cherries throughout Victoria for locals to scavenge around and find for a chance to win a super pass to the September festival!

The rules are simple: keep a close watch on the daily clues posted on Rifflandia’s Instagram stories and find one of three sets of cherries scattered around Victoria.

The games have begun!

There are three opportunities to win, and the contest closes on Friday, March 29. Winners will be announced shortly thereafter. There is no cash value attached to the tickets.

So, gather your wits, lace up your shoes, and get cherry-picking!