After facing big challenges, one family races toward a healthier future

It was during a routine 16-week ultrasound that Christina and her husband Mark learned that their son had Down syndrome. The genetic disorder occurs when a child is born with an extra chromosome, leading to potential developmental delays and health complications. Although the diagnosis initially came as a shock, they soon found comfort in the fact that Nate’s medical needs were minimal throughout the first year and a half of his life.

However, when Nate was 17 months old, his health took a turn for the worse. Nate was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a condition known for causing severe lung and respiratory tract infections. He was quickly rushed to the Hudson Family Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at BC Children’s Hospital — a department where Christina had worked for over 15 years as a nurse.

As Christina recalled, being on the other side of care was nerve-racking. She suddenly knew what it was like to have your baby whisked away for urgent care.

“It was challenging to sit there and watch everyone be who I usually am to their kids,” Christina said. “I can still hear Nate’s cries when they put the tubes in his nose to feed him and see the fear in his eyes when they put the BiPap on him. But I knew we were exactly where we needed to be.”

The team at BC Children’s, who Christina knew as her colleagues and friends, helped Nate make an incredible recovery. Yet, it wasn’t long before he faced another obstacle. Less than a month later, he was diagnosed with influenza A and ended up back in intensive care at BC Children’s.

While his health has stabilized in recent years, the 6-year-old requires regular visits to various departments for follow-up care, including the cardiology, dentistry and ear, nose and throat clinics.

Rallying together for a better future

Despite facing many curveballs, Nate has consistently shown remarkable resilience. His family refuses to let the diagnosis prevent him from reaching his full potential and chasing his biggest dreams for the future.

“Nate’s abilities aren’t defined by this diagnosis,” Christina said. “He will achieve everything he sets his mind to—it may simply be on a different timeline.”

In fact, anyone who comes across his path will quickly discover that Nate has many superpowers. He loves to sing and play music with his ukulele. He brings brightness and light to everyone in the room. And one of his all-time favourite activities is running — a passion that he now channels into helping other kids facing childhood illnesses.

For several years, Nate and his family have participated in RBC Race for the Kids, BC’s largest family fun run. The annual event draws thousands of supporters from across the province, who come decked out in colourful T-shirts, running shoes and even heroic capes, as they walk, run and wheel along in support of BC’s kids. Having completed five races to date, Nate is continually proving how the smallest among us can be the mightiest.

“We always look forward to the energy of the event and how everyone comes together and cheers for one another other,” said Christina. “I love building Nate’s Army and all the people who love and support both him and BC Children’s Hospital. Nate is scheduled for surgery in the next few months, but I’m hopeful that he will be well enough to participate in this year’s run.”

Small steps, mighty strides

This year’s RBC Race for the Kids is taking place on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Participants can join the two-kilometre or four-kilometre fun run at Tillicum Centre in Victoria, or the two-kilometre or five-kilometre fun run at Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver. They can also organize their own race in their communities.

One major draw? The excitement continues well after participants cross the finish line. In both Victoria and Vancouver, post-event festivals await with live entertainment from local music groups, kid-friendly activities like face-painting, as well as food trucks and complimentary produce provided by the BC Produce Marketing Association.

Since it started in 1986, RBC Race for the Kids has raised over $19 million and transformed the lives of countless kids and families by empowering experts to tackle complex health challenges. Every donation goes toward the most pressing needs at BC Children’s Hospital, funding areas that range from cutting-edge childhood cancer research to transformative mental health programs.

“I love BC Children’s Hospital and what we do for the children and families in this province,” Christina said. “I hope that by participating and fundraising for this event, we can share how amazing this place is and get more funding for research and supports for all kids and families.”

Go the distance for BC’s children

By taking part in RBC Race for the Kids, you can help improve the lives of children like Nate who rely on BC Children’s Hospital for specialized care. Registration is currently open at raceforthekidsbc.ca. Be sure to act soon, as early bird pricing is only available until April 17. Participants can also register for free by pledging $50.

“It takes an army and a community to help our kids, which is why it’s so important for supporters to get involved,” Christina said. “It’s a chance to meet the children and families impacted by their support and to see the difference that BC Children’s Hospital makes. As a family that has relied on the care and continues to use different clinics and resources as well as a nurse who sees all the great work we do, it’s a cause I strongly believe in.”

