$7.8M Oak Bay estate features pool and stunning mountain vistas

Perched high on a hill with captivating ocean and mountain views, this grand estate on Beach Drive in Oak Bay is a beacon of architectural excellence with a beautiful garden, an outdoor pool, and impeccable views of the Olympic Mountains.

Now, the residence — which features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 5,300 sq. ft. of living space — is listed for $7.8 million.

With big windows, the interior is flooded with natural light, featuring soaring ceilings and a spacious living room. In the distance, whether you’re inside or outside, you’ll have stunning vistas of the majestic Olympic Mountains.

The chef’s kitchen is a chef’s kiss, boasting upscale appliances, custom cabinetry, stone counters, a butler’s pantry, and island seating, while the regal dining room is ideal for entertaining and full of ocean blue colour.

The top floor includes a luxurious master suite with a lavish ensuite, dressing room, and private balcony, plus two additional large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The walkout lower level offers a media room, wet bar, extra bedroom, and access to premium outdoor living spaces, including a heated pool and an outdoor patio with a beautiful stone fireplace.