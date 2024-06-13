$7.8M Oak Bay estate features pool and stunning mountain vistas
Perched high on a hill with captivating ocean and mountain views, this grand estate on Beach Drive in Oak Bay is a beacon of architectural excellence with a beautiful garden, an outdoor pool, and impeccable views of the Olympic Mountains.
Now, the residence — which features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 5,300 sq. ft. of living space — is listed for $7.8 million.
With big windows, the interior is flooded with natural light, featuring soaring ceilings and a spacious living room. In the distance, whether you’re inside or outside, you’ll have stunning vistas of the majestic Olympic Mountains.
The chef’s kitchen is a chef’s kiss, boasting upscale appliances, custom cabinetry, stone counters, a butler’s pantry, and island seating, while the regal dining room is ideal for entertaining and full of ocean blue colour.
The top floor includes a luxurious master suite with a lavish ensuite, dressing room, and private balcony, plus two additional large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The walkout lower level offers a media room, wet bar, extra bedroom, and access to premium outdoor living spaces, including a heated pool and an outdoor patio with a beautiful stone fireplace.
Enjoy premium outdoor living with multiple relaxing patio spaces, including an outdoor firepit and a heated, tiled pool for year-round use. Additionally, the property features a two-car attached garage and radiant floor heating for those rainier winter months.
- You might also like:
- A floating lodge in the middle of a BC rainforest is a must-visit
- Cozy Gabriola Island cabin features on-site sauna and stunning garden oasis
- A $4M waterfront property in BC comes with a floating pub and ferry
This prime location is perfect for the active types, with direct access to walking trails leading to Uplands Park, Cattle Point, and Willows Beach.
Engel & Völkers
Located in the upscale Uplands neighbourhood, this $7.8 million property on 0.81 acres of land is a Pacific Northwest dream.
Check out the full listing from Engel & Völkers here.
Follow Channels and Categories