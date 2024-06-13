Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

$7.8M Oak Bay estate features pool and stunning mountain vistas

Jun 13 2024, 9:59 pm
2990 Beach Drive in the Uplands neighbourhood of Oak Bay (Engel & Völkers)

Perched high on a hill with captivating ocean and mountain views, this grand estate on Beach Drive in Oak Bay is a beacon of architectural excellence with a beautiful garden, an outdoor pool, and impeccable views of the Olympic Mountains.

Now, the residence — which features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 5,300 sq. ft. of living space — is listed for $7.8 million.

oak bay home

Engel & Völkers

With big windows, the interior is flooded with natural light, featuring soaring ceilings and a spacious living room. In the distance, whether you’re inside or outside, you’ll have stunning vistas of the majestic Olympic Mountains.

oak bay home

Engel & Völkers

The chef’s kitchen is a chef’s kiss, boasting upscale appliances, custom cabinetry, stone counters, a butler’s pantry, and island seating, while the regal dining room is ideal for entertaining and full of ocean blue colour.

oak-bay-home

Engel & Völkers

The top floor includes a luxurious master suite with a lavish ensuite, dressing room, and private balcony, plus two additional large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The walkout lower level offers a media room, wet bar, extra bedroom, and access to premium outdoor living spaces, including a heated pool and an outdoor patio with a beautiful stone fireplace.

oak-bay-home

Engel & Völkers

Enjoy premium outdoor living with multiple relaxing patio spaces, including an outdoor firepit and a heated, tiled pool for year-round use. Additionally, the property features a two-car attached garage and radiant floor heating for those rainier winter months.

This prime location is perfect for the active types, with direct access to walking trails leading to Uplands Park, Cattle Point, and Willows Beach.

oak bay homeEngel & Völkers

Located in the upscale Uplands neighbourhood, this $7.8 million property on 0.81 acres of land is a Pacific Northwest dream.

Check out the full listing from Engel & Völkers here.

oak-bay-home

Engel & Völkers

