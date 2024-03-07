Oak Bay home with a private theatre was just listed for $5.2 million

Although Oak Bay is often associated with retirement living, it’s also home to some of the most stylish and contemporary residences in Greater Victoria.

The most recent listing at 374 Sunset Avenue is no exception.

Minutes from Sunny Lane beach, the property is in a prime location, offering panoramic views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca and, on a clear day, Mount Baker in Washington to the southeast and the Olympic Mountains to the southwest.

This 5,789-square-foot modern home with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms has a sleek charcoal exterior juxtaposing the vibrant green lawns in the front and back yards. Big windows allow ample natural light inside, which is livened by the home’s chevron-white interior and maple brown flourishes.

The open-concept kitchen is a chef’s daydream: a walk-through pantry, maple-brown finished cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances.

The home is designed for maximum relaxation, with a state-of-the-art home theatre and wet bar. In the backyard, you’ll find a sports court, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and hot tub area.

There is additional elevator access, in-floor radiant heating, and an EV-ready garage.

Check out the listing from Engel & Völkers here.