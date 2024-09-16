8 awesome events in Victoria this week: September 16 to 20

The fun doesn’t stop just because the weekend ends.

Living in Victoria means there’s always something cool happening — despite our bad rap as a sleepy city. So, keep that weekend momentum going into the week because the fun doesn’t stop here.

With so much happening, we’ve rounded up eight exciting events you won’t want to miss this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEOFFROY (@__geoffroy)

Montreal-born singer-songwriter Geoffroy brings his mix of world music and indie rock to Capital Ballroom.

When: Friday, September 20; doors at 8 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $24.50 + fees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malahat SkyWalk (@malahatskywalk)

Looking for a weekend adventure? Visit the Malahat SkyWalk as a senior on a weekday and enjoy 50% off, or bring your kid on a weekend and enjoy 50% off youth admission when you purchase one full-price ticket. This offer is valid from now until September 30, so don’t miss out on breathtaking views and savings!

Where: 901 Trans-Canada Highway, Malahat

When: BOGO until September 30

Tickets: 50% off, purchase here.

This weekly farmers’ market operates with up to ninety local makers, bakers, and growers. You can shop farm produce, wine and beer, baked goods, and artisan crafts every Thursday at Memorial Park and Monday at Gorge Park. It also has great food trucks too. Where: Gorge Park and Memorial Park, Victoria

When: Mondays and Thursdays, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎙 Pete’s Variety Show 🎙 (@petesvarietyshow)

From stand-up comedy and music to performance art and poetry, Pete’s Variety Show is a great chance to express yourself. You can also enjoy it all at one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.

When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm; show starts at 7 pm

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Bar (@luckybaryyj)

This jam-packed party with DJ Levi spins some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so get there early! When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Admission: $5 at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brown Arts Institute (@baibrownu)

A member of the Order of Canada and winner of the Polaris Music Prize and JUNO Award, Tagaq will perform alongside The Victoria Symphony and Emily Carr String Quartet. Don’t miss this transformative performance by a world-changing figure at the forefront of social, political, and environmental change.

Where: The Farquhar at UVic, Victoria

When: Wednesday, September 18; starts at 7 pm

Tickets: Check availability online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Bar (@luckybaryyj)

Get ready for an incredible hip hop show in downtown Victoria, all for a great cause! Paint The Town Red will feature performances from headliner Cassette, along with a lineup of talented local artists, including Tangible Two, VCS, T J Wakeling, and more.

Where: Lucky Bar, 517 Yates St, Victoria

When: Thursday, September 19; doors at 8 pm, show starts at 8:30 pm

Tickets: $20 in advance from performers, $25 at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Event Centre (@victoriaeventcentre)

Four local bands showcase their music at this community event in downtown Victoria. This week, the lineup includes Sharon, Diamond Day, Chilko in the Rosemary, and Sweet Delirium.

When: Tuesday, May 21, from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $9 online; $10 Door