7 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: October 18 to 20

This weekend in Victoria is packed with exciting events that cater to every taste!

You can cheer on the Victoria Royals and the Pacific PC, rock out at Lucky Bar with Trophy Dad, dance the night away with Neon Steve, or relax at the Victoria Festival of Authors.

Whether you’re looking for high-energy dance parties or laid-back vibes, check it all out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals)

Get your fix of hockey and catch the Royals facing off against the Prince Albert Raiders at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

When: Friday, October 18; puck drops at 7:05 pm

Where: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena, Victoria

Tickets: $21 to $38; purchase here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific FC (@pacificfootballclub)

It’s the final match of the season, so join the crowd, feel the energy, and cheer on Vancouver Island’s top soccer team as they wrap up the season against the number one seed, the Hamilton Forge.

When: Saturday, October 19; 1 pm

Where: Starlight Stadium, Langford

Tickets: $25 + fees; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N E O N S T E V E (@djneonsteve)

Get ready for an unforgettable night as Neon Steve returns to Capital Ballroom with his friends! This edition features special guests Control Room and I.M.Fast, complemented by stunning visuals from Heavy Lights.

When: Friday, October 18; 10:30 pm to 2 am

Where: Capital Ballroom, Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $30; grab them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Beauty (@canadianbeautyband)

As the Victoria Event Centre prepares to close its doors, local band Canadian Beauty is paying homage to the Grateful Dead and the VEC. Expect an evening of improvisation, folk-roots country vibes, Grateful Dead hits, and sweet harmonies.

When: Friday, October 18; 10 pm to 1 am

Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $20 online, $25 at the door; buy here