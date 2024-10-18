7 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: October 18 to 20
This weekend in Victoria is packed with exciting events that cater to every taste!
You can cheer on the Victoria Royals and the Pacific PC, rock out at Lucky Bar with Trophy Dad, dance the night away with Neon Steve, or relax at the Victoria Festival of Authors.
Whether you’re looking for high-energy dance parties or laid-back vibes, check it all out below.
Victoria Royals vs. Prince Albert Raiders
Get your fix of hockey and catch the Royals facing off against the Prince Albert Raiders at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.
When: Friday, October 18; puck drops at 7:05 pm
Where: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena, Victoria
Tickets: $21 to $38; purchase here
Pacific FC Season Finale
It’s the final match of the season, so join the crowd, feel the energy, and cheer on Vancouver Island’s top soccer team as they wrap up the season against the number one seed, the Hamilton Forge.
When: Saturday, October 19; 1 pm
Where: Starlight Stadium, Langford
Tickets: $25 + fees; get them here
Neon Steve & Friends at the Capital Ballroom
Get ready for an unforgettable night as Neon Steve returns to Capital Ballroom with his friends! This edition features special guests Control Room and I.M.Fast, complemented by stunning visuals from Heavy Lights.
When: Friday, October 18; 10:30 pm to 2 am
Where: Capital Ballroom, Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $30; grab them here
Grateful Dead Tribute at the VEC
As the Victoria Event Centre prepares to close its doors, local band Canadian Beauty is paying homage to the Grateful Dead and the VEC. Expect an evening of improvisation, folk-roots country vibes, Grateful Dead hits, and sweet harmonies.
When: Friday, October 18; 10 pm to 1 am
Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $20 online, $25 at the door; buy here