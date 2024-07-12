7 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: July 12 to 14

Victoria is buzzing with excitement, offering a mix of shopping and dining delights — this weekend is your oyster!

From improv shows at Emily Carr House to indulging in fresh seafood at Banfield Park, there’s something for everyone. You could even join in on a wave rave!

Check out these seven must-attend events happening this weekend in Victoria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Authentic BC Crab Boil & CrabFestival (@vicrabfest)

No need to feel crabby — Vancouver Island CrabFest is returning to Victoria this weekend. Foodies can treat themselves to delicious BC Dungeness crab buckets stuffed

with items sourced fresh from local suppliers and the coastal waters of Southern

Vancouver Island. Reserve your meal online.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Banfield Park — 521 Craigflower Road, Victoria

Cost: Free admission, Crab buckets are sold online and onsite while supplies last for $85

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Island Brewing (@vibrewing) Celebrate one of Victoria’s oldest breweries this Friday with Venezuelan food, surf rock music, giveaways, prizes, and beer bucket specials. If you really want to get into the spirit, the party theme is ’80 beach bash. When: Friday, July 12, from 3 pm to 8 pm

Where: 2330 Government Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free Victoria Wave Rave Friday, July 12, from 3 pm to 8 pm2330 Government Street, Victoria: Free This unique event invites paddling enthusiasts to groove along the upper and lower Gorge waterway with costumes, a DJ, and a big party group. At the wave race, you’ll paddle down the Gorge and out towards the sunset, accompanied by a DJ playing house, tropical, and electro beats. Where: Banfield Park Dock, Victoria

When: Saturday, July 13; starts at 4 pm, ends at 8 pm

Tickets: Free Smash Brothers Tournament in Fernwood View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Good Food Box (@thegoodfoodbox) Get ready for Victoria’s biggest summer Super Smash Brothers tournament for the Nintendo Switch, and potentially win up to $500. Gamers of all ages and skill levels are welcome, you just need to bring your own controller. Tickets available at the door or online. When: Saturday, July 13; from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Fernwood Community Centre; 1240 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: $10-$25 entry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beer Society (@vicbeersociety)



The beers and ciders will be flowing in Langford as over 30 breweries and cideries gather for a weekend celebrating all the great craft producers in BC and beyond.

When: Saturday, July 13; from 3 pm to 8 pm

Where: Starlight Stadium, Langford

Tickets: $45+fees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deep End Theater (@deependtheater)



Paper Street is getting prim and proper as they improvise through the works of one of the great literary heroes, Jane Austen, at the former home of one of Canada’s greatest painters, Emily Carr.

When: Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13; matinees at 2 pm, and evenings at 7 pm

Where: Emily Carr House; 207 Government Street, Victoria

Tickets $28 + fees online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ReLove Market™ Est.2019 (@therelovemarket)



Pop some tags at this outdoor vintage popup in Market Square. There’s live music and tons of vendors selling some awesome thrifted and vintage goods.

When: Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14; starts at 11 am

Where: 560 Johnson Street, Market Square, Victoria

Tickets: Free