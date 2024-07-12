7 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: July 12 to 14

Victoria is buzzing with excitement, offering a mix of shopping and dining delights — this weekend is your oyster!
From improv shows at Emily Carr House to indulging in fresh seafood at Banfield Park, there’s something for everyone. You could even join in on a wave rave!
Check out these seven must-attend events happening this weekend in Victoria.
Vancouver Island CrabFest
No need to feel crabby — Vancouver Island CrabFest is returning to Victoria this weekend. Foodies can treat themselves to delicious BC Dungeness crab buckets stuffed
with items sourced fresh from local suppliers and the coastal waters of Southern
Vancouver Island. Reserve your meal online.
When: July 13, 2024
Time: Noon to 7 pm
Where: Banfield Park — 521 Craigflower Road, Victoria
Cost: Free admission, Crab buckets are sold online and onsite while supplies last for $85
Vancouver Island Brewing 40th Bday Bash
Celebrate one of Victoria’s oldest breweries this Friday with Venezuelan food, surf rock music, giveaways, prizes, and beer bucket specials. If you really want to get into the spirit, the party theme is ’80 beach bash.
Where: 2330 Government Street, Victoria
Tickets: Free
Victoria Wave Rave
This unique event invites paddling enthusiasts to groove along the upper and lower Gorge waterway with costumes, a DJ, and a big party group. At the wave race, you’ll paddle down the Gorge and out towards the sunset, accompanied by a DJ playing house, tropical, and electro beats.
Where: Banfield Park Dock, Victoria
When: Saturday, July 13; starts at 4 pm, ends at 8 pm
Tickets: Free
Smash Brothers Tournament in Fernwood
When: Saturday, July 13; from 11 am to 8 pm
Where: Fernwood Community Centre; 1240 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria
Tickets: $10-$25 entry
Langford Beer Festival at Starlight Stadium
The beers and ciders will be flowing in Langford as over 30 breweries and cideries gather for a weekend celebrating all the great craft producers in BC and beyond.
When: Saturday, July 13; from 3 pm to 8 pm
Where: Starlight Stadium, Langford
Tickets: $45+fees
Improvised Jane Austen at Emily Carr House
Paper Street is getting prim and proper as they improvise through the works of one of the great literary heroes, Jane Austen, at the former home of one of Canada’s greatest painters, Emily Carr.
When: Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13; matinees at 2 pm, and evenings at 7 pm
Where: Emily Carr House; 207 Government Street, Victoria
Tickets $28 + fees online
ReLove Market at Market Square
Pop some tags at this outdoor vintage popup in Market Square. There’s live music and tons of vendors selling some awesome thrifted and vintage goods.
When: Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14; starts at 11 am
Where: 560 Johnson Street, Market Square, Victoria
Tickets: Free