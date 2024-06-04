As the legendary Hawaii and Philippine Martin Mars aircraft prepare for their final flights, Port Alberni’s Coulson Aviation is inviting people for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a trip on what was once one of the largest water bombers in the world (until 2006).
For aviation enthusiasts, this isn’t to be missed, and Coulson Aviation is offering two VIP experiences before the waterbombers are sent to a US aircraft museum later this year.
View this post on Instagram
The “Water Taxi Experience” will offer a detailed walkthrough and participation in the daily inspection with the maintenance team.
Once the inspection is complete, a select group will stay onboard for a 40-minute taxi around Sproat Lake, experiencing both low and high speeds (the Martin JRM Mars can get up to speeds of 250 kph).
Participants will enjoy numerous photo opportunities and will receive an authentic Martin Mars flight suit along with other exclusive memorabilia. This unforgettable adventure lasts approximately half a day.
View this post on Instagram
For the hardcore aviation enthusiast, the “Pilot Recurrency” experience may be a dream come true.
Participants will begin with a half-day ground school session to learn about the aircraft’s systems and emergency procedures. Following this, they will join the maintenance team for a detailed daily inspection.
The highlight of this experience, though, is being able to actually handle the Mars on water.
While the aircraft will not take flight (we don’t make the rules), participants will be able to navigate it at both low and high speeds around Sproat Lake.
This full-day adventure is perfect for those who dream of commanding a 100,000-pound, 10,000-horsepower behemoth. Plus, you’ll walk away with some seriously cool merch.
- You might also like:
- Paula Abdul is "Straight Up" kicking off her cross-Canada tour in Victoria
- What to pack for a weekend getaway to beautiful Vancouver Island North this spring
- A luxurious new resort just opened in Campbell River and we got an inside look
So, whether you’re a passionate aviation enthusiast or simply looking for a fascinating adventure, these experiences are a unique and thrilling opportunity to be in the cockpit of a beast.