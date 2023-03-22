Zellers has been teasing its return for a while and it’s finally here, with the department store opening locations across Canada, starting tomorrow with Ontario and Alberta.

Daily Hive was lucky enough to get a sneak peek of a Zellers store in Toronto ahead of its big opening day on Thursday, March 23.

We headed to the Scarborough Town Centre location and had the chance to check out everything on offer.

The retail chain opened in 1931 and is known for low-priced goods. However, the department store closed all its locations in the spring of 2013. Now, 10 years later, Zellers is making a comeback.

But it won’t be precisely the way you remember. Zellers won’t have its stores; rather, it’ll have its own retail space within Hudson’s Bay stores.

Walking in, it’s hard to miss the iconic bright red logo and photos of Zeddy, Zellers’ famous bear mascot.

So what can you buy at Zellers? Pretty much everything you need to decorate your space.

If you want to get organized this spring, you might want to consider stopping by because the store carries baskets, trays, and a cute three-tier trolley ($75).

It also has furniture and with an emphasis on natural materials and aesthetics, it certainly gives off Muji vibes.

There is also an impressive selection of pastel-hued dinnerware (a 12-piece set for $39) and kitchen appliances.

As for pricing, you can score a ProctorSilex air fryer for as low as $79 and a Hoover steam lift for your floors for $169.

You’ll find many items by Anko, a private Zellers label, including toys and clothing for people of all ages. There is also also got a great pet section for your furry family members.

Perhaps our favourites are the Zellers shirts and hoodies — one T-shirt even features the Zellers Diner menu.

Speaking of the beloved diner, it’s also making a comeback.

Rather than an in-store presence, Zellers will roll out food trucks, selling popular menu items.

Are no Zellers stores opening up near you? Its website is set to launch on March 23.

Would we recommend shopping at Zellers? Yes, especially if you’re looking for an alternative to IKEA, Walmart, or TJX stores.

Final thoughts

Seeing people gravitate towards the Zellers branded clothing shows the strong pull of the past. The retail chain can lean more towards that sense of nostalgia with branded items.

Mugs, hats, and keychains in the future, perhaps? 👀