Zellers has just unveiled its first 25 locations across Canada

Zellers, a retail blast from the past, is coming back with a bang.

Shoppers have been ready for a dose of nostalgia ever since the company announced its return after it shut down its last store in 2020.

People have also been demanding the return of the Zellers Family Restaurant, known for its diner-style menu with soups, salads, burgers, pies, milkshakes, and fries with gravy.

And while the company has been dropping hints about its big comeback, we can confirm that the store will be opening its first 25 locations within Hudson’s Bay stores across the country. The new and revamped Zellers is going to be expansive, with each location expected to be between 8,000 to 10,000 sq ft.

“Customers will be greeted with a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel, and pets, housed within Zellers’ signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey,” stated a release.

A representative for Zellers told Daily Hive that they don’t have details on the opening date yet.

Check out the list below to see if you’re getting a Zellers near you. If not, don’t worry — although the date hasn’t been announced yet, you’ll soon be able to shop online.

British Columbia

● Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver

● Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops

● Guildford Town Centre, Surrey

● 7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

Aberta

● Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton

● Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat

● Sunridge Mall, Calgary

Saskatchewan

● Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon

Manitoba

● St. Vital, Winnipeg

Ontario

● Erin Mills, Mississauga

● Burlington Mall, Burlington

● White Oaks Mall, London

● Scarborough Town Centre , Scarborough

● Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

● Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

● Rideau Center, Ottawa

● St. Laurent Center, Ottawa

● Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

Quebec

● Place Rosemère, Rosemère

● Galeries d’Anjou, Ville Anjou

● Carrefour de l’Estrie, Sherbrooke

● Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau

● Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City

Nova Scotia

● Micmac Mall, Dartmouth

● Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney

