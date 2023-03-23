"Coming soon, very soon": Here's what we know about Zellers' BC opening

As Canadians in Ontario and Alberta finally got their dose of nostalgia Thursday during the Zellers grand opening, British Columbians are still waiting.

Late last year, the retail blast from the past announced its return after it shut down its last store in 2020. Zellers said would launch its comeback by opening four locations within Hudson’s Bay stores in BC:

Pacific Centre in Downtown Vancouver

Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops

7 Oaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford

Guildford Town Centre in Surrey

While Canadians in Ontario and Alberta have fun participating in launch day festivities, we in BC felt a little left out. That’s why we went to check out how the Zellers in Surrey is coming along.

When shoppers at the Guildford Town Centre enter through the Hudson’s Bay exterior doors facing 104 Avenue or 152 Street, they are greeted with hopeful signs of the Zellers section.

As of Thursday, a corner on the first floor of Hudson’s Bay is cloaked in black drapes, so surely the new Zellers area will surprise shoppers once it finally opens.

While Hudson’s Bay can seem relatively calm on most days, several busy employees marched in and out, loading cardboard boxes into the sectioned-off part of the store.

Zellers has yet to confirm what day locations in BC will open but staff told Daily Hive it’s just a matter of weeks until Zellers is ready to launch at Guildford Mall.

This is the message hung around the store.

Posters read, “Coming soon. Like, very soon.”

Once stores in BC open, customers will be able to pick up economically priced, but good quality items at the stores, including kitchenware, accent furniture and home decor, organization and storage options, baby and kids toys, apparel for pets, and apparel basics for men and women.

If you can’t wait to start your shopping, the e-commerce platform, Zellers.ca has launched this week.