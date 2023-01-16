BC's Shambhala Music Festival just revealed its first headliner and he's a HUGE act

Shambhala Music Festival just announced its first headliner for the summer 2023 event.

Popular California-based DJ RL Grime will play his bass and trap songs at the festival that draws more than 20,000 attendees to the Kootenays every year.

His real name is Henry Alfred Steinway — and if that last name sounds familiar it’s because he’s the great-grandson of Heinrich Steinway who founded Steinway & Sons Pianos.

RL Grime was supposed to headline Shambhala in 2020 before that edition of the festival got cancelled due to the pandemic. Shambhala returned last year after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and this year it is happening from July 21 to 24.

The beloved-by-many festival has been happening on a farm near Nelson, BC, for more than 20 years. What makes it unique is that the stages are all permanently-built structures that are improved upon every year — no setting up and taking down stages in the middle of a field or parking lot.

More artists are expected to be announced closer to summer.