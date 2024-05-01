"It can't happen": Zadorov upset with refereeing decisions in Canucks loss



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

The Vancouver Canucks lost Game 5 of their first-round playoff series to the Nashville Predators in an emotional fashion.

They blew a third-period lead with the tying goal coming on the penalty kill after a two-minute minor to Dakota Joshua.

Big defenceman Nikita Zadorov, who scored the Canucks’ lone goal, was less than thrilled after the game. He let his feelings about the contest, especially the officiating, be known.

“I feel like it’s NHL playoffs, every person on the ice should be sharp, not just the players,” said Zadorov. “I don’t know what Dakota’s supposed to do, he’s backchecking, finished the guy, the kid’s been dodging hits for five games straight…you’ve got to protect yourself, it’s a man’s league.”

“I’m trying to find the words so I don’t get fined $25,000 here but everybody saw it I think.”

While the 6-foot-6 defenceman was careful not to call out the referees directly, he made sure that his message got through.

“Obviously the player is responsible for what they do on the ice but also there’s a few other people on the ice they have to be responsible too. It’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it can’t happen,” he finished.

The Predators scored the crucial tying goal during Joshua’s penalty, but the Canucks managed to kill the two-minute minor taken by Zadorov in the second period. He came out of the penalty box looking for revenge and crushed Ryan McDonagh.

Zadorov is so exciting to watch. What an exciting exit from the penalty box. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/BiwmuxEUqT — Trent Leith 🏳️‍🌈 (@trentl14) May 1, 2024

Zadorov has been one of the Canucks’ best players throughout this entire series and made a huge impact tonight.

“I think he’s played well every game,” said head coach Rick Tocchet . “He’s got a lot of passion, you can tell he’s played playoff games before and he wants to be a difference maker.”

The Canucks now head back to Nashville for Game 6 where they’ll have another chance to clinch a trip to the second round. That game will take place on Friday.