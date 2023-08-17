Another YYoga studio is set to permanently close

The yoga community has received some difficult news this week as another YYoga location will close its doors for good.

For a decade, the West Sixth space held classes, workshops, and teacher training. However, “with a heavy heart,” YYoga announced the studio would host its last classes on September 1.

“We have always operated from a place of transparency, and want you to know we have done all that we can to keep this studio from closing,” a statement reads. “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to reach an agreement with our landlord and the building’s strata council has decided not to renew our lease.”

Over the past few years, YYoga permanently closed its locations in West Vancouver, Whistler, Burnaby, and Yaletown.

YYoga said it will move as many West Sixth classes as possible to its Kitsilano studio.

“If you practiced with us in this space, we recognize the impact this has on you, and for that – we are deeply sorry,” YYoga added.

“What remains most important to us is that we continue to be a place of healing for all of you,” the company added.

“We are grateful for having had the privilege to witness the coming together of our community in this beautiful space. We hope to welcome you at one of our other studios.”

After September, four locations will remain open (Downtown Flow, Kitsilano, Northshore Elements, and Richmond Olympic Oval). Online classes and live streams are also still available.