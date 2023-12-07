Get zen and save with the ultimate YYOGA holiday class pack sale

You’re probably eating and drinking a bit more than normal these days – after all, it is the Christmas season. That’s why YYOGA is ready to help you stay active throughout the holidays and beyond!

The yoga studio is offering a 10-class pack at an amazing price during its holiday promotion from now until January 17, 2024.

You can make the most of 10 yoga classes for just $159, a savings of $46. That works out to just $15.90 per class!

Whether you’re an avid or first-time yogi, YYOGA is a great opportunity to stay active all year round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYOGA | mindful movement (@yyoga)

You might also like: Why Vancouver's cold plungers swim in frigid waters all year long

Here's why family doctors could soon be easier to find in Canada

Where can you get a ski lift ticket for less than $100 in BC?

The beauty of this class pack is that it’s valid for three months from the date of purchase, and you can use it for any class you like. This includes hatha, flow, yhot, flow, power, and more.

The 10-Class Pack is valid at all locations for in-studio classes and/or virtual Live Studio Feeds. The pack is not eligible for a refund, transfer, hold, or extension, and mat and towel rentals are not included.

YYOGA is operating its full studio experience at all four convenient Lower Mainland locations including heated classes, infrared saunas, lounges, and props.

So don’t delay as this festive deal will soon be over — pick up your YYOGA 10-class pack today. Namaste and discover your inner light today!