Construction begins on Burnaby housing for women and children fleeing violence

In less than two years from now, if all goes as planned, a new safe sanctuary in Burnaby for women and children leaving violence should be ready for its first residents.

Construction began this week on YWCA Metro Vancouver’s Cindy Beedie Place at 4803 Canada Way, just east of Forest Lawn in the Douglas-Gilpin neighbourhood.

This will be a four-storey building with 56 new long-term affordable, family-sized homes for low-income mothers and their children, with 41 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units. There will also be common amenity spaces for residents, including a courtyard and children’s play area.

Under YWCA policies, tenants will only have up to 14 days per year for overnight guest stays, as the homes are intended for women and their children only. YWCA will select the building’s residents, with the application process beginning six months before occupancy readiness.

Additionally, the building will have a childcare facility with a capacity for up to 37 kids, which will also be operated by YWCA.

The building is named Cindy Beedie Place in acknowledgement of the donation made by the family foundation of the namesake developer.

The provincial government is also providing about $40 million towards the project, while the City of Burnaby is providing the land through a nominal lease.

“Today, we are bringing together a vision I have had for many years of a place where vulnerable women and their children can live in safety in a home offering the deepest levels of affordability,” said Cindy Beedie, executive director of the Beedie Foundation, in a statement. “Together we hope to give mothers in need the chance to change the trajectory of their lives by empowering them with affordable housing and child care.”

BC Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon added, “This building will give women and children leaving violence support that extends beyond a place to stay. Through this partnership with the City of Burnaby, YWCA Metro Vancouver, and a donation from Cindy Beedie and an anonymous donor, we’re giving women access to long-term housing, affordable child care and additional community support when they need it.”

When open, the building will be staffed by a YMCA community development worker to provide families with assistance. According to YWCA, the location is “excellent” as it is in close proximity to the BCIT Burnaby campus, and near parks, schools, and public transit.

The building is expected to reach completion in Summer 2025. NSDA Architects is the project’s design firm.