Pack your patience: Today is YVR's busiest travel day of the week

If you’re catching a flight or landing at Vancouver International Airport on Friday, it may take more than a few deep breaths to deal with the crowds.

The airport says December 29 will be its busiest travel day for the post-Christmas and New Year’s period. The airport expects to welcome nearly 73,000 passengers today, a 7% jump from the average daily number of expected passengers this week.

Traveller volumes have rebounded close to pre-pandemic levels at the airport, as YVR expects to welcome 94% of the volume of passengers it saw this week in 2019.

To help passengers deal with lineup frustration, YVR launched an online dashboard this year with real-time security waits and parking availability. Domestic passengers can also register for the YVR Express program to reserve a time slot to go through security.

Whether you’re coming home after Christmas, angling for a hot New Year’s Eve, or just passing through, we wish you luck at the airport today.