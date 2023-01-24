YVR airport wants to hear your 2022 holiday season travel nightmares

YVR said it’s ready to hear from folks impacted by travel delays, cancellations, messy baggage claims, and people stuck on the tarmac for up to 11 hours during the 2022 holiday season.

President and CEO at Vancouver Airport Authority Tamara Vrooman said in a release that now they need to hear from travellers in particular.

“Through this public engagement process we will hear directly from passengers on how they want to be helped and supported, as well as informed, during times of operational disruption,” she said.

“Connecting with our community is a core part of who we are, and public participation is fundamental to our ability to engage and interact, collect feedback and communicate openly,” said Vrooman.

Today we are beginning the engagement process to hear directly from the public and passengers impacted by the disruption to air travel in December and January. We want your feedback. Learn more and get involved here:https://t.co/65zV64x07E pic.twitter.com/ANwkjJfn20 — YVR (@yvrairport) January 24, 2023

The public engagement process is on top of the recent operational action-after review, where YVR shared its plans for new initiatives. Now, passengers who travelled to or from the airport in December 2022 and January 2023 are asked to share their thoughts.

YVR plans to use a “mix of consultation methods” including online feedback forms, written submissions, focus groups, panels, and more to get the full range of experiences from travellers, especially those with mobility considerations and communication needs.

You can sign up now to share your thoughts on communication, service, and support requirements when phase two of the engagement process begins. It’s set to run from January 31, 2023, through February 21, 2023.

The feedback will be shared with the public in the coming months plus recommendations from its after-action review to hopefully improve peoples’ future experience at YVR.

To learn more and have your voice heard, you can visit the engagement page.