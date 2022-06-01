You can get a stellar deal at this Vancouver pizza place for the next two weeks

If, like us, you’re almost always in the mood for pizza — then we have some good news for you.

In honour of their one-year anniversary, the popular Vancouver pizza joint Yummy Slice Pizza is having a two-week-long deal on pies, where customers can get any eight XL slices for $11.99 (plus GST) at all of their seven locations across Vancouver and Richmond.

And if that’s not enough pizza for you, the brand is also running a contest on its social media, giving away 14 $100 eGift Cards. Now that could get one plenty of slices.

The deal runs from Wednesday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 14 and is valid for any slices from the warmer — on pickup orders only. And with several locations across the city, from Davie to Commerical to Broadmoor Shopping Centre, this is an easy sale to seize no matter where your stomach starts to grumble.

The ability to mix and match any slice your pizza-craving desires is maybe what’s most exciting about this deal, as it gives you the chance to make yourself an uber versatile pie. And Yummy Pizza’s menu is vast, with a ton of veggie options like Veggie Lovers, Greek, and Garden Pesto, and meat pies such as Italian, Yummy Spicy, and BBQ Chicken & Bacon to choose from.

Hungry yet? Make sure to stop by any Yummy Slice Pizza location to grab an assortment of your favourite slices for a great deal from June 1 to June 14, and enter the giveaway here for your chance to win one of 14 $100 eGift Cards.

When: June 1 to June 14, 2022

Where: Any Yummy Slice Pizza location

