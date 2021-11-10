NewsVentureVideos

YouTube is removing "dislike counts" on all its videos

Nov 10 2021
YouTube’s official blog announced today that the platform would be making the “dislike” count on videos private.

The blog post says the decision will “ensure that YouTube promotes respectful interactions between viewers and creators” while reducing “dislike attacking behaviour,” a form of harassment that disproportionately targets smaller channels and creators.

While the number of dislikes on a video will no longer be viewable to the public, the button can still be used by viewers. This change will begin to gradually take effect as of today.

Early this afternoon, Twitter users began reacting to the news, which YouTube made public on their creators account.

Reactions to the announcement were mixed, unsurprisingly.

