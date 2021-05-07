Youth and their caregivers around British Columbia now have faster, easier access to mental health and substance use supports through the new Foundry BC app, the BC government announced on Friday.

The app offers young people (aged 12 to 24) and their guardians access to integrated health and wellness services through their mobile device or the systems web portal.

Services offered through the app and online include drop-in and scheduled counselling, primary care, peer support, and group sessions.

“Our young people were dealing with immense pressures even before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has amplified the stress on their mental health,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Regardless of where they are in BC, young people will be able to use the app or web portal to connect to caring and qualified staff.”

The app and portal allow youth or caregivers to schedule virtual appointments in advance, access same-day support through messaging, audio or video sessions, join group sessions with peers, and access web-based tools and resources.

No referrals are required, and services are free and confidential. For those with limited or no access to the internet, phone support is available at 1-833-308-6379.

The Foundry app will continue to evolve over the coming year to offer additional services, including new features like goal setting, medication tracking, employment supports and a “circle of care” program where youth can allow service providers and their caregivers to collaborate online.

The app is available for download through the Apple Store and Google Play store.