Most BC residents support potential 2030 Olympics bid: survey

There is majority support in Metro Vancouver and across BC over the idea of bidding for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.

According to the results of a new Insights West survey released today, 58% of respondents in Metro Vancouver support a bid, with support rising to 60% within Vancouver. Support is highest among females (60%) and younger ages between 18 to 34 (64%) compared to other groups. Across BC, the level of support for a potential bid is 55%.

Currently, bid proponents have suggested that public funding for the 2030 Games would not be required. Instead, only private sector funding would be used — potentially enough to cover the operating costs of an organizing committee. The sporting facilities and infrastructure required already exist.

Based on the concept that no public funding is required, the level of support across the province increases to 77%.

The survey also found that most BC residents, regardless of their support or opposition, believe the 2030 Games would bring significant economic and social benefits, including the generation of valuable jobs (83%), a post-pandemic boost to tourism (80%), provide excitement about something to look forward to (78%), provide a boost to the economy (76%), and result in new infrastructure legacies. (76%).

“Support for the 2030 Winter Olympic Bid in British Columbia is highly contingent on the amount of public money that would need to go into support the bid process and host the games,” said Steve Mossop, president of Insights West, in a statement.

“Early polling suggests that despite being in the middle of a pandemic, there is public support and that British Columbians are aware of the social and economic benefits of hosting Olympic Games. Last time around, there was early initial public hesitation to supporting the games, which increased dramatically through the years, culminating in the Canadian men’s hockey gold medal game and record-breaking medal haul. BC residents have fond memories of the 2010 Games, and I’m sure that is part of the reason public support is so high at this point.”

Earlier this spring, Vancouver City Council voted to keep the door open for the city’s possible participation in a bid.

Any bidding process will be done through a regional approach instead of one spearheaded by the City of Vancouver. The Canadian Olympic Committee is expected to lead the process, with discussions starting after the Tokyo Summer Games at the earliest.

Former VANOC CEO and 2030 bid proponent John Furlong has suggested that this could be a BC-wide bid with more host communities than 2010, a possibility allowed by the International Olympic Committee’s reforms to the bidding and hosting processes that encourage more sustainable practices and lowers costs.