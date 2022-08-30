More young people say it's hard to picture growing old in BC: poll

It seems young British Columbians are having a hard time envisioning a future in the province.

According to a new Research Co. poll, the percentage of British Columbians who said they believe they will stay in the province for the rest of their lives decreased from 75% to 72% in a year.

That number significantly dips for the younger generations, especially when compared to a similar study done last year.

In 2021, Research Co. found that 61% aged 18 to 34 could see themselves growing old in the province. Now only 56% of that population in BC expects to stay in the province for the rest of their lives.

“The proportions are significantly higher among their counterparts aged 35 to 54 (70%) and aged 55 and over (84%),” said Mario Canseco, president of Research Co.

Meanwhile, the poll found that about 82% of British Columbians say they are proud of the province in which they live.

And about 19% of people in the province believe the province would be better off as its own country. This belief is reflected more (by 23%) in those aged 18 to 34.

A majority of the province (59%) believe their views are different from the rest of the country. And 62% of British Columbians seem to feel they have more common ground with the people of Seattle and Portland than with those in Toronto or Montreal.

If you’re one of the British Columbians looking for a way to move out of the province, Alberta just launched a new campaign to attract people from Vancouver and Toronto to move to the province.

The campaign called “Alberta is Calling” touts the province’s affordability, lifestyle, and careers that are offered.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney pointed to the lower house prices in Calgary and Alberta compared to Vancouver and Toronto and shorter commute times to work on average.

“The cost of living is just now ridiculous,” Kenney said as part of the reasoning to advertise to Torontonians and Vancouverites. “It has gotten out of control … for people who cannot afford a home and young workers, we can barely afford rent; the comparison to Alberta is powerful.”

The campaign will be launched in two phases, targeting young professionals in Vancouver and Toronto in transit stations, buses, and trains. All ads will point to Alberaiscalling.ca.

With files from Laine Mitchell