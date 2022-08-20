SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Adam Laskaris
Aug 20 2022, 10:40 pm
Yankees manager Aaron Boone had epic rant after losing to Blue Jays (VIDEO)
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone hasn’t been having a great time this series.

Through three home games in the Bronx, his Yankees are being outscored 18-4 by their American League East counterparts in the Toronto Blue Jays.

And while his team is still comfortably holding a seven-game lead in the division, it’s not exactly surprising that he’s looking less-than-pleased in his post-game press conferences.

The Yankees have now lost six straight series, a first for the team since 1995, per the Elias Sports Bureau (and via ESPN).

“We have to play better. Period,” Boone said, while pounding on the table in front of him. “And the great thing is, it’s right in front of us. It’s right here, and we can fix it.”

On Saturday, the Jays topped the hosts by a 5-2 score, despite being out-hit 9-7.  New York left nine runners on base, while going just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

For the Blue Jays, they’re sure to be loving the sudden collapse of their rivals. It was just earlier this week when Toronto manager John Schneider was chatting about his team in a similar fashion, preaching the need for urgency on his roster.

The series closes out tomorrow at 10:35 am PT/ 1:35 pm ET, with Toronto’s Alek Manoah expected to take the mound against New York’s Nestor Cortes.

