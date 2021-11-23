Wrestling fan attacks WWE star Seth Rollins during show taping (VIDEO)

WWE star Seth Rollins is no stranger to getting tackled, but this one was a true surprise.

When exiting the ring following his match with Finn Balor, Rollins was attacked in Brooklyn on a taping of Monday Night RAW by a fan who’d been able to bypass Barclays Centre security.

Rollins was taken to the ground by a charging fan, who was quickly apprehended by both referees and arena security staff.

The broadcast briefly showed the incident but cut away back to the ring once it was clear it was not a planned part of the show.

WWE has released a statement on the attack to Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp:

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement read.

Seth Rollins has not publicly commented on the incident via his Twitter or Instagram channels.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported that the fan had been subsequently arrested by the New York Police Department, and was charged with “attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs.”

Raimondi added that Rollins refused medical attention, per police.