Enter the Wu-Tang: Hip-hop legends coming to Vancouver's PNE

American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will play Vancouver’s PNE Amphitheatre on July 2, 25 years after the release of their first album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Formed in Staten Island, New York City in the early 90s by RZA, they are famous for revolutionizing hip-hop, fusing raw sounds, grimy beats, and martial arts themes.

Their first offering Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) was added to the National Recording Registry of the US Library of Congress in April 2022 in recognition of how it “shape[d] the sound of hardcore rap and reasserted the creative capacity of the East Coast rap scene.” Considered by many to be the greatest hip-hop group of all time, the band has sold over 40 million albums to date and hots include “C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)” and “Protect Ya Neck,”

Wu-Tang Clan has three platinum albums among their eight long plays, and the group’s complete anthology (including solo albums) has more than 85 full-length releases. More than just rappers, Wu-Tang Clan are entrepreneurs and successful cultural inﬂuencers, with an empire that features everything from clothing lines and video games to books and acting credits.

The band members have each had proliﬁc careers as individuals as well as part of Wu-Tang. Tickets to see this impressive group at the PNE are available now through Ticketleader.

When: July 2

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $79 — Available via Ticketleader