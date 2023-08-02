For years, Vancouver Canucks fans comforted themselves with the knowledge that they weren’t the worst of the Canadian 7.

The Ottawa Senators, under the bizarre stewardship of late-owner Eugene Melnyk, were the most dysfunctional Canadian NHL franchise. Then came a full tear-down rebuild from the Montreal Canadiens, just one year removed from an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, and the Canucks had some breathing room.

They were the worst of the Canadian lot during that Canadian Division year, but the Habs and Sens have saved them from that indignity in four of the last five years.

Who will be the worst team among the Canadian 7 next season? #NHL #Canucks Presented by @BodogCA (https://t.co/S0hpXpGH3M) — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) August 2, 2023

Don’t look now, but the eastern Canadian teams are getting better and the race to stay out of the cellar is upon us.

The Senators added Jakob Chychrun at the deadline last season for draft picks, signed Vladimir Tarasenko and Joonas Korpisalo in free agency this summer, plus have several young players — Tim Stüztle, Brady Tkachuk, Shane Pinto, Jake Sanderson — who figure to improve with more experience, not to mention a healthy season from top-6 centre Josh Norris.

The Canadiens may well occupy the Canadian basement for a third season running. But the progress is evident in Montreal, too.

They’re deep at centre, they developed young defencemen last year, and 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky should improve and play a whole season after just 10 points in 39 games in his rookie campaign.

Now, as we’ve discussed this summer, the Canucks need to jump several teams to make the playoffs and two western Canadian clubs are in their crosshairs.

The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames battled for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot last year and may not be done with their summer makeovers.

The Jets may yet trade goaltender Connor Hellebuyck after moving centre Pierre-Luc Dubois prior to the draft.

Then there’s Calgary, which has rid itself of coach Darryl Sutter, but the damage may already be done with Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, and Noah Hanifin have already indicating they want out.

The Canucks may get some help from these old Smythe Division rivals, but the cellar dwellers back east are rising. And staying out of the Canadian 7 basement may prove more difficult this year than in the recent past.