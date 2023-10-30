The world produces enough food to feed the entire population — yet child hunger continues to be a pressing issue. This is due to several factors, including poverty, conflict, climate change, and rising costs.

To put things into perspective, 45% of child deaths worldwide are due to hunger and related causes, according to Action Against Hunger.

When families are unable to find or provide food for their household, children suffer the most — especially those under the age of five who are in the key development stages of life. Their battle with hunger limits their growth and impairs their development.

Child hunger impacts the entire world

In 2023, the countries with the highest prevalence of food insecurity are Somalia, Afghanistan, Niger, Mali, Syrian Arab Republic, Haiti, Chad, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Yemen, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Several of these countries also have populations experiencing hunger at emergency and famine levels. These are catastrophic situations in desperate need of the world’s support, and World Vision Canada’s global response is helping families in many of these areas.

How World Vision Canada is making a difference

For more than 70 years, World Vision Canada, which is among the top 10 international advocacy organizations in the country, has been working to drastically decrease hunger levels across the globe — and that work starts with doing exactly what it promises to do with donations.

In fact, of the funds given to World Vision Canada over the past five years, 82.3% went directly to programs that help children and families.

World Vision Canada also addresses food insecurity and child hunger through various food programs. As the World Food Programme (WFP)’s biggest partner, World Vision Canada works with communities to provide school meals and life-saving food packets to children in need.

Of course, fighting child hunger isn’t just handing out food to those in need — it also involves giving parents the necessary tools and information to nurture their child’s health and wellbeing.

That’s why World Vision Canada works to support the delivery of initiatives like nutrition workshops, where parents are taught how to cook nutritious food, as well as climate-smart food production training, which educates communities on sustainable agricultural practices.

In 2022 alone, World Vision Canada provided 67,690 metric tons of food and $68 million in cash assistance, reaching 3,836,601 people in 18 countries.

Delivering life-saving assistance

An in-depth analysis of its food assistance portfolio also revealed that over the past three years, World Vision Canada programs run in partnership with the WFP, prevented the deaths of 10,841 girls and boys under age five — that’s nearly 10 lives per day.

With child hunger levels being the worst they’ve been in generations, the fight against insufficient food consumption is far from over. Humanitarian organizations like World Vision Canada are focused on helping to eradicate extreme hunger for children everywhere — and supporting their journey towards a brighter future.

For more information on the difference World Vision Canada is making, click here.