Russia forced to forfeit World Juniors game due to COVID: reports

A third game at the World Juniors has been forfeited, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

Team Russia will forfeit it’s round-robin game against Slovakia today as a result of a positive COVID-19 test. Slovakia will be awarded a 1-0 win as a result.

RUS forfeits today’s game vs SVK due to a positive Covid test. Goes into the books as a 1-0 SVK win. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 29, 2021

Team Czechia forfeited its game against Finland earlier today, and Team USA was required to forfeit its game against Switzerland on Tuesday after two players received positive tests.

Team USA is still scheduled to play against Sweden today, and Canada will play against Germany.

In additional COVID protocols introduced by the IIHF Medical Committee, all on-ice game officials will be required to wear masks during the games.

There is no relegation at the World Juniors this year because of the uncertainty around COVID-19.

The tournament, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, moved to 50% capacity in the province’s latest restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.