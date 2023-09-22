Vasily Podkolzin’s sophomore season with the Vancouver Canucks couldn’t have gone much worse.

He was demoted to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks before the end of November and missed the final 10 games of the season due to a wrist injury. Podkolzin finished the season with seven points (4-3-7) in 39 games in the NHL and 18 points (7-11-18) in 28 AHL games.

Needless to say, those are very disappointing numbers from a former top-10 draft pick.

Podkolzin is keeping a simple mindset, even though the 22-year-old father has been given a huge opportunity on a line with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser.

“Great linemates, great players. I did a great job, I think, in the summer in the gym and on the ice as well. I’m just ready to go in game number one,” Podkolzin said here at Canucks training camp in Victoria following Friday morning’s skate.

Podkolzin’s effort level is never in question, but his head coach says he has a tendency to overthink things.

“He’s a great kid. He takes everything literally, though. You tell him something, then that’s all he thinks about,” Rick Tocchet told reporters on Friday. “I want him to be out there reckless — have fun, play reckless. I think that’s what is best. When he thinks too much, I think he gets into trouble. That’s on me to get him to relax.

“But I’ve liked him so far. He’s just a pleasure to coach. The kid’s terrific. He worked his ass off this summer.”

Podkolzin says he’s learned his lesson from last season, and the third-year Canuck will try a different approach this time around.

“Be a little [more] confident in myself, and be a little easier on myself because sometimes I’m pushing myself too much,” Podkolzin said. “Try to smile at the rink every day. Just play hockey and have fun.”

“Be confident, keep working, and keep smiling.”

It appears that Podkolzin’s centre, J.T. Miller, has taken on a mentorship role with the young Russian.

“We’ve got a great relationship… If I have some problems, I can call him, ask for advice,” Podkolzin said of Miller.

Miller is happy with their chemistry, too.

“A shooter on the right wing and an up-and-down-the-rink winger on the left. It’s not rocket science with who meshes well with me,” Miller said of the fit with Podkolzin and Boeser. “I think that Podz and I have pretty good chemistry for being here. He’s so young, but he’s still getting better and better. He’s learned a lot in the last year. It’s a very simple game with us; as I always say, we’re a cycle team… and a possession line.”

Podkolzin’s mastery of the English language is improving each year, and that’s good because Tocchet wants him to be more vocal.

“He’s got to be not afraid to talk out there,” said Tocchet. “I think they’re naturally quiet, those young guys. We’re a naturally quiet team, and we gotta get more verbally done with these guys, more communication, which will come. We’re going to let the personality come out of these guys.”