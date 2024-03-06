5 women's health and wellness tips to help you prioritize self-care

Let’s face it, life can get pretty hectic sometimes. As women, we often find ourselves juggling a multitude of responsibilities — from work life to family life.

It can be easy to fall into the habit of putting the needs of others before our own. But our health deserves to take centre stage.

Self-care isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. And the good news is, giving your health a boost is not as complicated as it might seem! Actually, it can be as simple as a visit to your nearest Walmart.

Walmart offers a diverse range of women’s health products and services at affordable prices, so you can feel your best without having to break the bank.

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, we’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you some simple tips to help prioritize your well-being.

Find the right vitamins and supplements

Vitamins and minerals are essential for good health — and there are indeed some that women need more of than men do. For women, some of the most important include vitamin D, B vitamins, iron, calcium, and more.

You’ll find a huge range of vitamins at your local Walmart, including multivitamins designed specifically for women, as well as supplements for healthy hair, skin, and nails.

Exercise and maintain a healthy diet

The benefits of exercise can’t be downplayed. Getting enough exercise can reduce the risk of multiple serious diseases and improve your mental health.

Don’t worry, we’re not suggesting you jump straight into running marathons (unless that’s your thing!). Exercising can be as simple as taking a daily walk or setting aside 30 minutes for some yoga. It’s about finding what you enjoy and incorporating it into your daily routine.

When it comes to nutrition, eating a healthy diet is obviously paramount, but sometimes we can do it with an extra little boost. For example, probiotics are an incredible way to support digestive health, bowel health, and even help prevent skin issues like acne and eczema.

Walmart also offers various protein powders and healthy snacks to help you reach your nutrition goals!

Stay on top of sexual health

Sexual health is a topic that we often tiptoe around in health conversations, and, for women, it can sometimes be lower on the list of health priorities. But it plays a big role in your overall physical, emotional, and mental well-being — so don’t neglect it.

Did you know that Walmart has been expanding its range of sexual health products in recent years? With everything from adult toys to kegel balls, lubricants, and contraceptives, exploring your sexual wellness has never been easier.

Take care of things down there

Walmart has what you need when it comes to vaginal hygiene and care, offering a wide range of period products, including pantyliners, feminine washes, and more. Plus, if you have any minor concerns or issues down there, you can rest assured they’ve got you covered.

Walmart pharmacists can assess and prescribe medications for common problems such as UTIs and yeast infections. Just chat with a pharmacist, who’ll be able to guide you through available treatments and provide helpful advice. Or, book an appointment online.

Get advice on family planning

Family planning is a crucial part of reproductive health. Whether you want to get pregnant or prevent pregnancy, you’ll need access to the right tools and advice.

You can find contraceptives, ovulation tests, pregnancy tests, and more products at Walmart, all available to help you stay on track and in control of your reproductive choices.

If you are pregnant, Walmart’s pharmacy team is happy to provide personalized support on matters like selecting the right prenatal vitamins or managing morning sickness.

Ready to start prioritizing your health? Head over to the Walmart website to browse all things women’s health, or visit your nearest Walmart for a one-on-one pharmacy consultation today.