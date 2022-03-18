Canadian resort CEO tells women to "go clean some rooms and do some dishes"
A resort CEO in British Columbia has apologized and resigned from several boards after apparently telling female attendees at a conference to “go clean some rooms and do some dishes.”
Vivek Sharma, CEO of Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, was speaking at the British Columbia Tourism and Hospitality Conference held in Richmond, BC, on March 9.
Attendees at the conference say Sharma made sexist remarks at the podium.
Trina Mousseau, VP of Sales and Marketing at Accent Inns, posted the following tweets just after the CEO spouted the shocking words.
I think he just tried to apologize by insulting us further. We are the butt of his joke again. He says he did it to show politians in the room about the staffing crisis. He disrespected all women here so he can get better policy, I guess. #stillnotokay#kickstartingthecomeback
— Trina Mousseau (@tmousseau) March 9, 2022
The BC Hospitality Conference started with the man at the podium telling all the businesswomen in the room to go clean rooms and do dishes. #Notokay #Kickstartingthecomeback
— Trina Mousseau (@tmousseau) March 9, 2022
March 8 was International Women’s Day, and Sharma had asked the women in the audience to stand up to celebrate themselves. When they got up from their seats, he apparently said, “Go clean some rooms and do some dishes.”
As a result of the backlash directed towards Sharma, he penned an apology letter. The British Columbia Hotel Association (BCHA) posted it on their website as an “industry update.”
“As a result of my recent conduct, I have let down valued colleagues who love and care about me,” he said, before revealing that he chose to step down from the boards of both TIABC and BCHA “effective immediately.”