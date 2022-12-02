"I’m so thankful": Woman wins lottery hours after the birth of her daughter

November 9 will forever be etched into the mind of a North Carolina woman after winning the lottery mere hours after the birth of her daughter.
Just hours after Brenda Gomez Hernandez of Concord went into labour and delivered a baby girl, a Powerball ticket delivered her a $100,000 prize.
“I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez told the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I’m so thankful.”
Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper, matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the November 9 drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.
“When I found out I cried,” she said. “I’m just so excited and happy.”
“I have two sons and I used their birthdays to pick my numbers,” Hernandez said.
She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters and, after required tax withholdings, took home $65,015.
Hernandez said a large amount of her winnings would go toward paying for her house.