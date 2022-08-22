Man allegedly chews off woman’s thumb, attacks passengers on SkyTrain

A woman had her thumb “chewed off” by a man who allegedly “lost his temper” on the SkyTrain and assaulted a group of young women and a bystander.

On Wednesday, August 17, two 18-year-olds and a 20-year-old commuting home say they noticed a man filming and taking pictures of them.

According to a social media post shared by one victim’s family member, when the group of young women asked the man to stop, the interaction escalated and the man allegedly attacked the three women.

The stranger allegedly bit off one woman’s finger, put another in a headlock, punched another in the face and pulled off her shirt.

“Many were on the train watching the entire incident … until a Good Samaritan pulled the emergency alarm at the [Joyce–Collingwood SkyTrain Station],” the post reads.

Transit Police say a 39-year-old man, a bystander, was injured while attempting to help the women.

Police confirm the suspect was arrested not far from the station and was taken to jail.

Four counts of assault-related charges are being recommended.

“He has since been released pending further investigation,” police added. “The details of what led to the assault and the assault itself, are still under investigation.”

In a separate video, a local who ran into the suspect told him a social media post was being shared alleging he attacked the group.

However, in the video, he claims the group sitting near him stared at him, “so I turned [and] around I waved.”

“They started saying stuff to each other … they started whispering, they started texting,” he said.

He admitted one member said to stop staring, but he says he agreed.

He later added that one person then pulled a weapon on him but he knocked it out of their hand, and “she jumped up and punched me.”

“I grabbed them, slammed them around,” he said, adding later, “Some guy attacked me from behind.”

According to the social media post, the victims learned the suspect was carrying a knife.

Family of the victims say the group is traumatized because of the incident, and they are recovering from their physical injuries.

One woman required tetanus shots and surgery after her thumb was “chewed off.” The thumb was saved without the nail.

The family member of one of the women adds in the post that she is frustrated learning it is not a criminal offence to take pictures or film other passengers because the SkyTrain is a public place.

“Well I say BS!! If he was asked to stop and didn’t have consent to do so by the girls, he should have stopped! What has this world come to?!”

In the social media post, a victim’s aunt says they hope to spread public awareness about safety.

“BE CAREFUL,” the post reads. “Take a cab or Uber if you have to work late to commute home. Carpool or get picked up! Be safe out there, Ladies! We are not here to condone violence against anyone or do harm to them.”

Transit Police say they will release more information as the investigation unfolds.