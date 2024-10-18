SportsBasketball

Angel Reese says she can't pay rent with her WNBA salary

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Oct 18 2024, 11:17 pm
Angel Reese says she can't pay rent with her WNBA salary
Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese is a WNBA All-Star and one of the most recognizable names in women’s basketball.

The 22-year-old rookie earns an annual salary of $74,000, but she says that doesn’t pay her bills.

Or even one of her bills, in fact.

“I just hope y’all know, the WNBA don’t pay my bills,” Reese in a live video posted to Instagram.

Reese revealed to her 4.4 million followers that she pays $8,000 a month in rent in Chicago. That’s $96,000 a year, which is indeed more than she makes as a power forward with the Chicago Sky.

“Yo, I’m livin’ beyond my means!” she joked.

WNBA rookies are limited in how much money they can make. Caitlin Clark, who was the first overall draft pick in the most recent WNBA Draft, made $76,535 last season.

Both Reese and Clark earn far more money in endorsement deals. Both stars reportedly earn over $1 million each in endorsements.

They also each stand to earn more money from their WNBA teams in the coming years.

The top earner in the WNBA made under $250,000 last season. Salaries are expected to rise following the WNBA’s giant surge in popularity this season, thanks in large part to players like Clark and Reese.

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop