Angel Reese says she can't pay rent with her WNBA salary

Angel Reese is a WNBA All-Star and one of the most recognizable names in women’s basketball.

The 22-year-old rookie earns an annual salary of $74,000, but she says that doesn’t pay her bills.

Or even one of her bills, in fact.

“I just hope y’all know, the WNBA don’t pay my bills,” Reese in a live video posted to Instagram.

Reese revealed to her 4.4 million followers that she pays $8,000 a month in rent in Chicago. That’s $96,000 a year, which is indeed more than she makes as a power forward with the Chicago Sky.

“Yo, I’m livin’ beyond my means!” she joked.

Angel Reese says that she pays $8,000 a month in rent, totaling $96,000 a year and her yearly WNBA salary of $74,000 isn’t enough to cover her bills 👀

pic.twitter.com/0r6fJjOGvr — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 16, 2024

WNBA rookies are limited in how much money they can make. Caitlin Clark, who was the first overall draft pick in the most recent WNBA Draft, made $76,535 last season.

Both Reese and Clark earn far more money in endorsement deals. Both stars reportedly earn over $1 million each in endorsements.

They also each stand to earn more money from their WNBA teams in the coming years.

The top earner in the WNBA made under $250,000 last season. Salaries are expected to rise following the WNBA’s giant surge in popularity this season, thanks in large part to players like Clark and Reese.