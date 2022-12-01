Winter vacation: These are the sunny spots Canadians are headed to in 2023

Winter has begun and vacation plans are in full swing for Canadians who want to escape the chill for warmer pastures.

A new report from Airbnb lists the top vacation destinations for Canadians this season and breaks down the types of spots many with be venturing to.

The report is based on the most booked and searched destinations for 2023.

Pools, tropical locales, beaches, national parks, and beachfront areas are the hottest booking categories for Canadians this winter.

Those looking to fly out of the country for a break will be eyeing the following international destinations:

Tampa, Florida Anaheim, California Orlando, Florida Havana, Cuba Hollywood, California Pompano Beach, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Rio de Janeiro, Brazil New York, New York Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Looks like a lot of people are headed to the US, especially to Florida with at least four dream destinations in the state. Predictably, California is also one of the top choices for fun under the sun.

But worry not — there’s also something for people who want to brave the winter and enjoy a magical vacation within Canadian borders.

These include:

Kelowna, BC Edmonton, Alberta Calgary, Alberta Hamilton, Ontario Winnipeg, Manitoba London, Ontario Mississauga, Ontario Montreal, Quebec Panorama, BC Fernie, BC

You can’t underestimate Canada’s vacation potential when we have so many stunning beaches, lakes, mountains, and trails to check out.

People are exploring a lot of cities and towns in Ontario and British Columbia. Both provinces make for three hot spots each.

Alberta follows closely with Edmonton and Calgary being two of Canadians’ favourite cities. Montreal continues to charm everyone, and Winnipeg is attracting visitors from all over the country with its rich history and architecture.

Will you be booking a cozy lakefront cottage somewhere in the True North, or living the jet-setter lifestyle and flying out to another country? Share your plans for winter 2023 in the comments.